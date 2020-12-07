West Ham boss Moyes full of mixed feelings after falling to Manchester United defeat
- Credit: PA
West Ham United manager David Moyes had mixed feelings of pride, disappointment and frustration following Saturday’s 3-1 Premier League defeat by Manchester United at London Stadium.
Moyes was proud of his side’s dominant display for the opening hour, frustrated by the decision to award the visitors’ controversial 65th-minute equaliser, and disappointed by the way his players reacted to falling behind three minutes later.
The Hammers had much the better of the first 60 minutes at London Stadium, roared on by a vociferous 2,000-strong crowd in the first Premier League game with supporters present in almost nine months.
While it was Tomáš Sou?ek who got their goal – poking in at the back post from a rehearsed Declan Rice flick-on – Pablo Fornals hit both side-netting and woodwork, while Jarrod Bowen and Sebastien Haller each missed good opportunities to consolidate the lead. As it was, the Irons went in at half-time with just a slender single-goal lead.
It had been an impressive display against a Manchester United team also in positive form – but one which ultimately ended in defeat after Paul Pogba, Mason Greenwood and Marcus Rashford netted clinical finishes inside the final half-an-hour.
“I thought we played well tonight,” Moyes told West Ham TV. “I think for the majority of the season we’ve played well – maybe not against Aston Villa – but the players picked it up and went and showed what they can do.
“I thought we did play well. The big thing really was not getting a second goal, and obviously things didn’t go for us after that. Also, then, we weren’t really able to respond once we went 2-1 down and eventually gave a third goal away.
“I think we’re getting better. We’re trying to improve all the performances. As I said we’ve had a couple we’ve not been so pleased about, but tonight I’m not disappointed with the performance, I’m disappointed that we didn’t take our opportunities – and we had our opportunities tonight.
“Could we be clinical? Could we make the right pass, or the right choice, whether it’s a shooting decision or a crossing decision? Quite often, tonight, we didn’t, when we had a chance to do a really good job and get a big win tonight and make a big statement.”