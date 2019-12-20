Christmas Toy Appeal 2019: West Ham and Financial Conduct Authority hand over gifts

West Ham players Albian Ajeti, Fabian Balbuena and Lukasz Fabianski with the gift bags donated to the Toy Appeal. Picture: WHUFC WHUFC

A new generation of West Ham fans are set to wake up to Hammers-themed presents on Christmas morning after the club donated gift bags to our Christmas Toy Appeal.

Players Albian Ajeti, Fabian Balbuena and Lukasz Fabianski took time out of training to present the bags, which contain gifts such as scarves, soft toys and a Hammers annual.

They will be among thousands of presents handed out to underprivileged youngsters in Newham thanks to the appeal, run by the Recorder in partnership with Community Links and facilitated by Ambition, Aspire, Achieve.

Also supporting the Toy Appeal was the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), with the Stratford-based company collecting 21 crates full of children's toys.

Kind-hearted employees also donated 12 crates of boots and coats, as well as vouchers and money which will be used to buy even more presents.