Search

Advanced search

Christmas Toy Appeal 2019: West Ham and Financial Conduct Authority hand over gifts

PUBLISHED: 10:30 22 December 2019

West Ham players Albian Ajeti, Fabian Balbuena and Lukasz Fabianski with the gift bags donated to the Toy Appeal. Picture: WHUFC

West Ham players Albian Ajeti, Fabian Balbuena and Lukasz Fabianski with the gift bags donated to the Toy Appeal. Picture: WHUFC

WHUFC

A new generation of West Ham fans are set to wake up to Hammers-themed presents on Christmas morning after the club donated gift bags to our Christmas Toy Appeal.

Players Albian Ajeti, Fabian Balbuena and Lukasz Fabianski took time out of training to present the bags, which contain gifts such as scarves, soft toys and a Hammers annual.

You may also want to watch:

They will be among thousands of presents handed out to underprivileged youngsters in Newham thanks to the appeal, run by the Recorder in partnership with Community Links and facilitated by Ambition, Aspire, Achieve.

Also supporting the Toy Appeal was the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), with the Stratford-based company collecting 21 crates full of children's toys.

Kind-hearted employees also donated 12 crates of boots and coats, as well as vouchers and money which will be used to buy even more presents.

Most Read

Ilford and Manor Park men guilty of murder after stabbing teenage victim 17 times in Southwark

Sultan Chaudhry, Paulinho Paulo and Dullah Abdullah have all been convicted for their parts in the death of Amara Toure on June 30. Picture: Met Police

Family speaks out after death of The Black Cap’s former landlady held at knifepoint in her Beckton home

Hester was in the pub trade for 45 years, running The Green Gate and Upton Manor Tavern – both in Plaistow – as well as The Black Cap and The Laurel Tree in Camden. Picture: Dee Edwards

Man pleads guilty to manslaughter after fatal stabbing in East Ham

Muhammed Hussain, 23, of Wakefield Street, East Ham, is due to be sentenced today. Picture: PA

Man stabbed to death in Newham

A man has died after being stabbed in Hanameel Street, Royal Docks, in the early hours of Saturday, December 21. Picture: Google

Flood warnings issued for River Roding in Redbridge, Barking and East Ham

The River Roding in flood

Most Read

Ilford and Manor Park men guilty of murder after stabbing teenage victim 17 times in Southwark

Sultan Chaudhry, Paulinho Paulo and Dullah Abdullah have all been convicted for their parts in the death of Amara Toure on June 30. Picture: Met Police

Family speaks out after death of The Black Cap’s former landlady held at knifepoint in her Beckton home

Hester was in the pub trade for 45 years, running The Green Gate and Upton Manor Tavern – both in Plaistow – as well as The Black Cap and The Laurel Tree in Camden. Picture: Dee Edwards

Man pleads guilty to manslaughter after fatal stabbing in East Ham

Muhammed Hussain, 23, of Wakefield Street, East Ham, is due to be sentenced today. Picture: PA

Man stabbed to death in Newham

A man has died after being stabbed in Hanameel Street, Royal Docks, in the early hours of Saturday, December 21. Picture: Google

Flood warnings issued for River Roding in Redbridge, Barking and East Ham

The River Roding in flood

Latest from the Newham Recorder

Hurst leads tributes for fellow World Cup hero Peters

West Ham United players Bobby Moore, Martin Peters and Geoff Hurst celebrate England's World Cup final success in 1966 (pic: PA)

Christmas Toy Appeal 2019: West Ham and Financial Conduct Authority hand over gifts

West Ham players Albian Ajeti, Fabian Balbuena and Lukasz Fabianski with the gift bags donated to the Toy Appeal. Picture: WHUFC

Martin Peters

Martin Peters, West Ham United

League Two: Cambridge United 2 Leyton Orient 3

Josh Wright celebrates scoring for Leyton Orient (pic Simon O'Connor)

Man stabbed to death in Newham

A man has died after being stabbed in Hanameel Street, Royal Docks, in the early hours of Saturday, December 21. Picture: Google
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists