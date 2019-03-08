Love Island's Wes Nelson and Arabella Chi at opening of Stratford store
PUBLISHED: 17:00 20 September 2019
Archant
Love Island stars Wes Nelson and Arabella Chi have headlined the launch of a new store.
They were joined at The Couture Club opening by celebs from the TV, music and sporting worlds to celebrate the fashion firm's new venture at Westfield Stratford City shopping centre.
Co-founder Ross Worswick - a former MTV Ex on the Beach star - and business partner Scott Shashua started the business in 2015 with an initial investment of £5,000.
Ross, 30, said: "London is another level for us as a business and we're so proud we've been able to open our third store here."
Rapper Lethal Bizzle performed live and cut the ribbon at the store - the first in the south of England for the Manchester-based company.
The Couture Club, an urban and street-style brand, has endorsement deals with many of the stars at the party.
Love Islanders Tom Walker, Joanna Chimonides, Jack Fowler and Marvin Brooks turned out to show their support.
Famous faces from The Only Way is Essex, Celebs Go Dating and Made in Chelsea were also there, along with sporting stars, including West Brom footballer Kieran Gibbs.