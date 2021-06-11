US burger chain Wendy's set to open first London restaurant in Stratford

Published: 9:08 AM June 11, 2021

Wendy’s is set to open a restaurant in Stratford as the American burger giant makes a long-awaited return to the UK.

The fast-food chain opened its first UK restaurant in about two decades in Reading last week, with Stratford expected to be the first London location in this roll out.

Wendy’s has said four restaurants, including Stratford and Oxford, will follow the Reading launch in opening by the end of this year.

The Wendy’s Company president of international and chief development officer, Abigail Pringle, said the Reading branch is "very exciting" for Wendy’s

“Our team is working on opening additional restaurants across the country, starting in the south east, and establishing new franchisee partnerships to help us quickly scale and expand our brand presence, investing in the local economy and bringing more jobs to the area," she added.

Wendy’s has not confirmed the opening date of the Stratford restaurant.

It is expected to offer its signature US menu, as well as options only available in the UK such as a veggie stack, veggie bites, and avocado veggie salad.

The Wendy’s Company international chief marketing officer, Liz Geraghty, said: “We’re very proud to serve hamburgers using fresh, British beef patties topped with fresh British produce.

“We use locally-sourced ingredients wherever possible and all menu items are made to order and can be customised."