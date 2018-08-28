Video

Watch this weekend’s weather forecast: 2018’s last weekend largely dry

Wondering what the weather has in store for us this weekend? Watch our Met Office video forecast.

The final instalment of weekends of 2018 looks set to be a reasonably calm one, weather wise.

There may be some mist and fog early in the mornings but apart from that it’s actually meant to be much warmer than normal for this time of year.

Hope you’re all enjoying the post-Christmas/pre-New Year’s haze. Today is Saturday for those that need reminding.

Have a great weekend.