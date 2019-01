Video

Watch this weekend’s weather forecast: Hopefully mild

Tthe London skyline, Picture: Chris Radburn PA Wire/PA Images

Wondering what the weather has in store for us this weekend? Watch our Met Office video forecast.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Saturday will seem milder than recent weekends for most of us, while Sunday will feel a bit windier, but hopefully not too massively.

Have a great weekend.