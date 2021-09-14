Yellow rain warning: London roads and railways set to be hit by deluge

Published: 7:49 AM September 14, 2021

Heavy rain has been forecast for London - Credit: Gregg Brown

A yellow warning for rain has been issued for London today (September 14) by the Met Office.

The agency has said there is a chance homes and businesses could be flooded while public transport services could be delayed.

Spray on roads could also affect travel, while there is a ‘small chance’ some communities could be cut off.

The yellow warning is in place for much of the country for the remainder of the day.

There are no weather warnings in place for the rest of the week.

A Met Office forecast said: “[It will be] increasingly cloudy as an area of rain moves erratically northeast across the region.

"The rain will be locally heavy but should ease during the afternoon.”

Tomorrow, weather is set to be cloudy.