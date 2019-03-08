Search

Family of young Manor Park woman who lost her battle with breast cancer raise awareness and funds in her memory

PUBLISHED: 12:30 14 September 2019

Waverlea Alphonse. Picture: Chandni Fokeer.

Waverlea Alphonse. Picture: Chandni Fokeer.

Archant

Family and friends of a Manor Park woman who lost her battle with breast cancer last month are raising awareness and funds in her memory.

Waverlea Alphonse. Picture: Chandni Fokeer.

Waverlea Alphonse, 29, unexpectedly died on August 24 after a four-year battle, which she documented on Snapchat and Instagram to remind other young women that cancer does not discriminate and to encourage others fighting cancer to stay strong.

Her family now want to continue to share her story, increase awareness of breast cancer and raise funds towards her funeral to give her the ceremony she deserves.

Waverlea went into remission in early 2017, however a routine check-up last year found the metastatic breast cancer had spread to her lymph nodes, bones and spine.

Her brother Toucheon Alphonse said: "Waverlea had plans, dreams and aspirations, but most of all she did nothing but care about, think of and simply love others.

"She was the definition of a true fighter, from beginning to end."

Mr Alphonse has continued posted videos of his sister on her Instagram account www.instagram.com/cancer_slayer_/ since her death.

They family hope to raise £10,000 by September 19.

Visit gofundme.com/f/tssdk6-wavo to donate.

Show Job Lists