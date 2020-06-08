Wanstead Flats temporary morgue built to cope with coronavirus deaths is being scaled back

A temporary mortuary for coronavirus victims at Wanstead Flats is being scaled back. Picture: Yui Mok/PA PA Wire/PA Images

A makeshift morgue set up to cope with increased fatalities from Covid-19 is being scaled back.

The temporary morgue is one of four set up in London to deal with increased demand for mortuary space. Picture: PA/Victoria Jones The temporary morgue is one of four set up in London to deal with increased demand for mortuary space. Picture: PA/Victoria Jones

The temporary mortuary at the Manor Flats section of Wanstead Flats will remain in place in case of a rise in demand, but the loved ones of the deceased will no longer be taken there because there is enough space elsewhere.

Work to build the facility began in March with the aim of providing extra space following a spike in the number of deaths in the capital.

A spokesperson for the Strategic Co-ordination Group, which was behind London’s response to the pandemic, said: “A number of sites were identified across the capital to help serve the relevant coronial areas and ensure that those who died were rightly treated in a dignified and respectful way.

“Loved ones already held at facilities that are being put on standby will remain there until funeral arrangements have been made.”

The three other sites were in Hillingdon, Wandsworth and Havering, which are all to be on standby and scaled back up if demand increases.

Site management and 24 hour security remain in place.