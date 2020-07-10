Postmaster honoured for service to Manor Park community during coronvirus pandemic
PUBLISHED: 13:00 12 July 2020
A postmaster has been recognised for his service to the Manor Park community during the pandemic.
Walton Road Post Office, on Jack Cornwell Street, won the local hero category of the Post Office’s We’re Stronger Together regional awards for Greater London.
The awards recognise the efforts made by postmasters to keep branches open during lockdown and serve their local community.
Walton Road postmaster Prakash Shah – known as Peter – said: “I am pleasantly surprised and feel honoured to get recognised.
“My local community has been supporting me for the past 20 years.
“At this difficult time, it’s a privilege to serve my loyal customers and neighbours.
“Old Vineyard church members have made this possible.”
Mr Shah, who is the regional representative for east London postmasters, was praised for his “considerate and helpful nature” by area manager Mick Norman.
Mr Norman said: “Peter has been busy throughout the pandemic not only running his branch but checking in with others as well.
“As well as helping other postmasters by hosing Teams meetings, Peter also set up a delivery service for vulnerable customers in his own branch while he helps with the local church food bank - frequently donating his own stock from his convenience store.
“Peter is so considerate that he even found the time to check in with me, not for anything in particular but just to see how I was doing.
“He is a pillar in his local community and a credit to Post Office.”
