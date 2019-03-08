Search

Advanced search

Mayors open new walkway between Canning Town and Poplar

PUBLISHED: 12:00 23 October 2019

Mayors of Newham and Tower Hamlets, Rokhsana Fiaz and John Biggs, at the opening of the new walkway linking the two boroughs. Picture: Andrew Baker

Mayors of Newham and Tower Hamlets, Rokhsana Fiaz and John Biggs, at the opening of the new walkway linking the two boroughs. Picture: Andrew Baker

Andrew Baker

A new walkway that connects Canning Town and Poplar has been opened.

Mayor of Newham Rokhsana Fiaz joined her counterpart in Tower Hamlets, John Biggs, to unveil the £593,000 project.

The footpath, which took nine months to build, allows people to walk or cycle from Silvocea Way to Canning Town station, avoiding the busy A13.

It will contribute to both boroughs' ambition to provide a single route linking the Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park with the River Thames.

Ms Fiaz said: "This new walkway will make walking and cycling to work a viable option for many more people in the two boroughs. It also opens up the River Lea river park and will allow Newham to make the most of its waterways."

Mr Biggs added: "I'm delighted that this important Lea River Park connection is now complete. It has been many years in the making and I know it was no easy feat.

You may also want to watch:

"It will provide a great link to Canning Town for the residents of Tower Hamlets and specifically from Aberfeldy Estate, away from the A13."

Both mayors are involved in a joint Leaway forum, with the two boroughs working together to improve the area along the River Lea.

It was designed and built by Newham's highways and traffic engineers, with a team from Aberfeldy LLP - who are developing Poplar's Aberfeldy Village estate - contributing towards landscaping, tree planting, graffiti cleaning, light columns and path surfacing works.

Ms Fiaz added that the new link would help to reach Newham's environmental targets.

She said: "This path will provide residents with the opportunity to choose alternative methods of travelling around London, for example walking or cycling.

"This will help to contribute to reducing pollution and help Newham reach its target of being carbon neutral by 2030 and carbon zero by 2050."

And it won't be the last time the two boroughs will collaborate to make improvements in east London, either.

Mr Biggs said: "I'm looking forward to working on more projects with Mayor Fiaz, including the new parks, footpaths, cycle and pedestrian bridges proposed along the River Lea."

Most Read

Jailed: Bethnal Green man who jumped from top floor of Westfield Stratford City and paralysed woman he landed on

Amsumana Sillah Trawally has been jailed for four years. Picture: Met Police

Delays across entire c2c network due to bridge damage

There are delays across the entire c2c network due to bridge damage. Picture: c2c

Can you help police find missing Wanstead woman with links to Barking and Dagenham and Stratford?

Lorraine Robins has been missing from Wanstead for a week and could be in Stratford or Barking and Dagenham. Picture: @RedbridgeMPS

Eight hours of terror: Ilford Uber driver forced on harrowing 220-mile journey by suspected criminals

An Uber driver from Ilford has spoken out after he was forced on a 220-mile journey by suspected criminals. Picture: PA Images/Laura Dale

Festival organisers withdraw plans for three-day event on Wanstead Flats

Wanstead Flats after the grassfires last year. Picture: Ken Mears

Most Read

Jailed: Bethnal Green man who jumped from top floor of Westfield Stratford City and paralysed woman he landed on

Amsumana Sillah Trawally has been jailed for four years. Picture: Met Police

Delays across entire c2c network due to bridge damage

There are delays across the entire c2c network due to bridge damage. Picture: c2c

Can you help police find missing Wanstead woman with links to Barking and Dagenham and Stratford?

Lorraine Robins has been missing from Wanstead for a week and could be in Stratford or Barking and Dagenham. Picture: @RedbridgeMPS

Eight hours of terror: Ilford Uber driver forced on harrowing 220-mile journey by suspected criminals

An Uber driver from Ilford has spoken out after he was forced on a 220-mile journey by suspected criminals. Picture: PA Images/Laura Dale

Festival organisers withdraw plans for three-day event on Wanstead Flats

Wanstead Flats after the grassfires last year. Picture: Ken Mears

Latest from the Newham Recorder

Fletcher ‘disappointed’ by O’s defeat at Plymouth

Carl Fletcher has been named the new Leyton Orient head coach (Pic: Leyton Orient)

Mayors open new walkway between Canning Town and Poplar

Mayors of Newham and Tower Hamlets, Rokhsana Fiaz and John Biggs, at the opening of the new walkway linking the two boroughs. Picture: Andrew Baker

Dagenham man charged with murder of teenager in Plaistow

Santino Angelo Dymiter died after being stabbed in Plaistow. Picture: Met Police

Royal Mail’s parcel postboxes rolled out in Newham

Royal Mail has unveiled parcel postboxes in locations across London. Picture: SWNS

League Two: Plymouth Argyle 4 Leyton Orient 0

Carl Fletcher looks on from the stands (pic Simon O'Connor)
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists