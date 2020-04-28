Search

Smoke mistaken for fire in East Ham flat came from incense

PUBLISHED: 09:56 28 April 2020 | UPDATED: 10:02 28 April 2020

The fire brigade was called after smoke from an incense burner was mistaken for a fire in East Ham. Picture: Jon King

Archant

Firefighters were called after people spotted smoke coming from a flat when it was actually joss sticks burning.

Crews from East Ham and Plaistow attended. Picture: Jon KingCrews from East Ham and Plaistow attended. Picture: Jon King

Two fire engines and a team of firefighters rushed to Wakefield Street, East Ham on Sunday, April 26 after passersby saw smoke.

But crews found the smog was caused by an incense burner and there was no fire to put out.

A London Fire Brigade (LFB) spokeswoman said: “One woman was treated by staff. She was suffering from the effects of mild smoke inhalation.”

The brigade was called at 2.07pm with the whole thing over for the emergency service by 2.36pm. Two fire engines from East Ham and Plaistow fire stations attended.

Elsewhere, firefighters have reported seeing a spike in bonfires as people take to burning waste at home during the coronavirus lockdown.

New LFB figures show there has been a 7.4 per cent increase in outdoor fires in the last four weeks compared to the same period last year.

Crews attended 844 outdoor fires during those weeks, compared with 786 in 2019.

