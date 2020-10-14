Work set to begin on £62m regeneration project next to Plaistow Underground station

A regeneration project to build a community hub and 182 homes around Plaistow Underground station is set to begin.

The £62m mixed-use Plaistow Hub project will also include a new library, community centre and other facilities, while revenue generated by the development will help fund 112 affordable homes at other sites across the borough.

Work will begin immediately after the council’s housing company Populo Living appointed the contract to Stratford-based Vistry Partnerships.

Plaistow Hub, which is expected to be completed in August 2023, features two separate residential buildings alongside the library, neighbourhood centre and a supermarket, gym and café.

It will also create a new piazza and link the locally-listed tube station to the new development and surrounding area.

Vistry Partnerships chief executive Stephen Teagle said: “We are delighted to be working with Populo Living to deliver much needed high-quality housing within this area of ongoing regeneration.

“The scheme will provide high quality private rental accommodation that will be owned and managed by Populo Living.

“With over 2,000 m2 of commercial and retail space included, the project will be a huge boost to the local area.”

The project will take shape across two separate sites: London Road and Valetta Grove.

The London Road site, next to the Underground station, will consist of a 23-storey building with 100 private rent homes and a three-storey commercial building.

Valetta Grove, situated off Plaistow Road and opposite the station, will be redeveloped to provide 82 private rental homes over 15 floors.

Plaistow Hub will also help to fund the building of 104 affordable and eight shared ownership, intermediate affordable homes across four other developments.

Populo Living chief executive Deborah Heenan said: “The Plaistow Hub project will provide fantastic new community facilities and much needed housing.

“It will also help deliver 112 affordable homes in the area.

“Populo is working alongside the Mayor and Newham Council to deliver over 2,300 affordable homes in the borough and 1,000 new council-owned homes by March 2022.”