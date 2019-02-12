Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Vigil for Forest Gate baby with rare genetic disorder

PUBLISHED: 17:49 01 March 2019

Maryam Malji has type 1 spinal muscular atrophy and may just have months to live. Pic: Pic: Shakil/Abdullah Aid

Maryam Malji has type 1 spinal muscular atrophy and may just have months to live. Pic: Pic: Shakil/Abdullah Aid

Archant

A vigil is set to take place for a Forest Gate baby who is being denied a “wonder drug” that could save her life.

Little Maryam Malji’s parents Zainab and Shakil have been told she could have just months to live after being diagnosed with type 1 spinal muscular atrophy (SMA), a rare genetic disorder which affects walking, eating, drinking and breathing.

Her brother Abdullah also had SMA1 and was placed on a medical trial for drug Spinraza.

The one-year-old died from an infection in December 2015 but the trial was successful and led to Spinraza being government-funded in 24 European countries - although not in England, where the NHS approval body NICE said it was not rejecting it due to its cost.

A decision on whether to give Maryam the drug is set to be made on Wednesday, and supporters are invited to take part in a vigil outside NICE’s headquarters in Spring Gardens, near Trafalgar Square, between 12.30pm and 1.30pm.

Maryam’s family and friends, as well as supporters including West Ham MP Lyn Brown - who raised the issue in the House of Commons - are expected to be there.

Related articles

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Grieving mother appeals for information about her son’s tragic death

George Ciortan. Picture: Raluca Ruscior.

Gang members who pointed a loaded gun at police in high speed chase jailed for 104 years

Lekan Akinsoji. Pic: Met Police

Final whistle for Stratford restaurant founded by former Manchester United footballers Ryan Giggs and Gary Neville

Cafe Football has closed down. Pic: Flora Drury

Forest Gate burglar jailed for 16 months for stealing a laptop

Ennamul Hoque of Earlham Grove, Forest Gate, was jailed for 16 months at Snaresbrook Crown Court after stealing a laptop from a flat in Stratford. Picture: MPS

Gang members who pointed a loaded gun at police during high speed chase will be sentenced today

Left to right: Lekan Akinsoji, Troy Ilfill, Nathaniel Lewis and Darnell Joseph-Newill will be sentenced today. Pic: Met Police

Most Read

Grieving mother appeals for information about her son’s tragic death

George Ciortan. Picture: Raluca Ruscior.

Gang members who pointed a loaded gun at police in high speed chase jailed for 104 years

Lekan Akinsoji. Pic: Met Police

Final whistle for Stratford restaurant founded by former Manchester United footballers Ryan Giggs and Gary Neville

Cafe Football has closed down. Pic: Flora Drury

Forest Gate burglar jailed for 16 months for stealing a laptop

Ennamul Hoque of Earlham Grove, Forest Gate, was jailed for 16 months at Snaresbrook Crown Court after stealing a laptop from a flat in Stratford. Picture: MPS

Gang members who pointed a loaded gun at police during high speed chase will be sentenced today

Left to right: Lekan Akinsoji, Troy Ilfill, Nathaniel Lewis and Darnell Joseph-Newill will be sentenced today. Pic: Met Police

Latest from the Newham Recorder

Clapton are keen to set the tone for cup semi-final with West Essex in league clash

Clapton winger Giovanni Palmer races clear (pic Steve Dutton)

The East London Football Podcast

The East London Football Podcast is now available on Spotify

Lisbie: I don’t want to put pressure on Jay, but he’ll be firing soon

Jay Simpson walks out ahead of Leyton Orient vs Maidenhead United in the National League (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Vigil for Forest Gate baby with rare genetic disorder

Maryam Malji has type 1 spinal muscular atrophy and may just have months to live. Pic: Pic: Shakil/Abdullah Aid

Driving instructor backs call for Highway Code to be taught in schools

Motorists are calling for the Highway Code to be taught to A-Level students. Photo: PA / Ian West
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists