Custom House flat damaged in early morning fire

Published: 1:07 PM July 12, 2021

London Fire Brigade were called to Vandome Close in Custom House at 3.11am on Sunday, July 11. - Credit: Google

A flat in Custom House was damaged after a fire broke out in the early hours.

The London Fire Brigade (LFB) was called to Vandome Close at 3.11am yesterday (Sunday, July 11).

LFB says half of a three-room flat on the ground floor of the building was damaged and there were no reported injuries.

Four fire engines and 25 crew members from the Plaistow, Poplar and Stratford stations were at the scene and had the blaze under control by 3.48am.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.