Women rescued as flat destroyed in Custom House blaze
- Credit: LFB
Two women have been rescued after a fire broke out at a block of flats in Custom House.
Six fire engines and about 40 firefighters tackled the blaze in Vandome Close on Saturday, September 25.
The women were rescued from the building using smoke hoods and were taken to hospital by London Ambulance Service crews.
A woman and child fled the building before the London Fire Brigade (LFB) arrived and were treated on the scene by paramedics.
A four-roomed flat on the ground floor was completely destroyed by the flames.
Fire escape hoods provide members of the public with up to 15 minutes of protection from fires involving carbon monoxide, hydrogen cyanide, hydrogen chloride and acrolein.
They do not provide oxygen but temporarily filter toxic smoke to make breathing easier.
The brigade was called at 12.08pm and the fire was under control by 1.51pm.
Crews from Stratford, East Ham, Homerton, Greenwich and surrounding stations attended the incident.
The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Metropolitan Police, which has been contacted for comment.