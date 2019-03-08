Search

Social marketing agency 'representing the under-represented' nominated for national business award

PUBLISHED: 17:00 09 August 2019

Vamp co-founders Christina Okorocha, Ruby Aryiku and Rumbi Mupindu are a finalist in the 2019 Black British Business Awards. Picture: Steve Dunlop

Vamp co-founders Christina Okorocha, Ruby Aryiku and Rumbi Mupindu are a finalist in the 2019 Black British Business Awards. Picture: Steve Dunlop

A social marketing agency co-founded by a Stratford woman has been named a finalist in the 2019 Black British Business Awards.

Vamp aims to "represent the under-represented" - with a particular focus on women of colour - in fashion, beauty, lifestyle and entertainment.

Over the past two and a half years, Vamp has worked with a diverse and impressive list of clientele such as Disney, Warner Brothers, Universal Pictures, Sony Music, Miss Guided, Benefit Cosmetics, Channel 4 and HBO.

Stratford resident Christina Okorocha founded the agency with friends Ruby Aryiku and Rumbi Mupindu, after meeting each other while studying at Coventry University.

"I went on a year placement, when I worked at Canon and Google, and saw a gap in the market for companies reaching out to BAME people," Ms Okorocha said, who studied business.

Wanting to start her own business, Ms Okorocha and her co-founders, who studied media and communications, decided to combine their expertise.

"We thought, we are three black women who understand the market," she said.

"We didn't expect it to be like this after just two years, but we knew what we were doing had a purpose behind it.

"We're a purpose-driven business and that's what keeps us going."

Ms Okorocha said there are two sides to the business: one is managing social media influencers and the other is PR work with major film studios and other companies.

"These companies come to us, ask us to target diverse or under-represented markets and we produce strategies to do that," she said.

Their success has not gone unnoticed, with the Vamp co-founders named as a finalist in the arts and media rising star category of the 2019 Black British Business Awards.

The awards celebrate exceptional performance and outstanding achievements of rising stars and established leaders in their respective sectors.

"We're really happy to be nominated this year," Ms Okorocha said.

The winners will be announced at a ceremony on October 3.

Social marketing agency 'representing the under-represented' nominated for national business award

