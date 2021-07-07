Ex-police officer from Met's Newham beat faces gross misconduct hearing
A gross misconduct hearing is to be held following allegations a former police officer "harassed" his neighbours.
The case of former Pc Valmeekee Singh, who was attached to the Met's north east borough command covering Newham, is due to be heard from July 12.
It is alleged ex-Pc Singh "harassed his neighbours both verbally and via text", sending "threatening and abusive" messages between April 18 and November 26, 2019.
The former cop is also accused of making "racist and discriminatory" comments towards his neighbours between November 27, 2019 and May 30, 2020.
It is alleged that standards of professional behaviour expected by the police were breached.
The standards are authority, respect and courtesy; discreditable conduct and equality and diversity.
Mr Singh's case is alleged to amount to gross misconduct, meaning it is so serious as to justify dismissal.
