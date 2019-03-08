Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Urban beach set to return to Royal Docks this summer

PUBLISHED: 14:00 15 July 2019

Youngsters enjoy the urban beach. Picture: Isabel Infantes

Youngsters enjoy the urban beach. Picture: Isabel Infantes

Archant

An urban beach which welcomed tens of thousands of sun seekers last year looks set to return to the Royal Victoria Dock in time for the summer holidays.

Newham Council is set to discuss a planning application for the construction of a temporary pontoon, lido and children's swimming pool at the dock in Canning Town tomorrow night (Tuesday).

City Hall's Royal Docks Team, which manages the beach, has promised a children's paddling pool twice the size of last years.

You may also want to watch:

The company stated: "The Royal Docks Team are working in partnership with the National Open Water Coaching Association to provide a swimming area that will make the dock safe and accessible.

"It is free to enter, so whether it's sandcastles or deck chairs, there's something for all of the family.

"Running over the school summer holidays, Kids Summer Splash will feature a paddling pool twice the size of last year."

Council officers have recommended the plans for approval and it is expected to open from Saturday, July 27 to Friday, August 30, if planning permission is granted by the strategic development committee.

Just two people objected to the proposals on the grounds of noise, traffic and parking problems.

Most Read

Boy, 15, stabbed in second knife attack in Canning Town in two days

The boy was stabbed in Ripley Road. Picture: Google

Police reveal images of Canning Town stabbing suspects

The police have released images of two suspects wanted in connection with a stabbing in Canning Town. Picture: MPS.

Why these two mojitos could cost a bar in Newham up to £20,000

The two mojitos were sold to a 14 and 16 year old. Picture: MPS Newham

Guilty: Dealer who murdered actor with same drug he supplied to serial killer

Gerald Matovu. Picture: Met Police

West Ham reveals plans for new Boleyn Memorial Gardens

The latest proposed designs for the Memorial Garden. Picture: West Ham United

Most Read

Boy, 15, stabbed in second knife attack in Canning Town in two days

The boy was stabbed in Ripley Road. Picture: Google

Police reveal images of Canning Town stabbing suspects

The police have released images of two suspects wanted in connection with a stabbing in Canning Town. Picture: MPS.

Why these two mojitos could cost a bar in Newham up to £20,000

The two mojitos were sold to a 14 and 16 year old. Picture: MPS Newham

Guilty: Dealer who murdered actor with same drug he supplied to serial killer

Gerald Matovu. Picture: Met Police

West Ham reveals plans for new Boleyn Memorial Gardens

The latest proposed designs for the Memorial Garden. Picture: West Ham United

Latest from the Newham Recorder

Dayton pens new deal; Alabi off transfer list

James Dayton celebrates - after scoring for Leyton Orient at Chesterfield - with Jobi McAnuff and Joe Widdowson (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Five-star Siddle edges Essex closer to another win

Peter Siddle celebrates a wicket with Essex captain Ryan ten Doeschate (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo).

Snooker club fatal shooting victim named by police

The 27-year-old from Stratford was shot dead in Lea Bridge Road, Leyton. Picture: Google Maps

Boy, 15, arrested by detectives investigating Canning Town stabbing

Police at the scene of the stabbing in Barking Road. Picture: Twitter/NewhamMPS

Urban beach set to return to Royal Docks this summer

Youngsters enjoy the urban beach. Picture: Isabel Infantes
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists