Urban beach set to return to Royal Docks this summer

Youngsters enjoy the urban beach. Picture: Isabel Infantes Archant

An urban beach which welcomed tens of thousands of sun seekers last year looks set to return to the Royal Victoria Dock in time for the summer holidays.

Newham Council is set to discuss a planning application for the construction of a temporary pontoon, lido and children's swimming pool at the dock in Canning Town tomorrow night (Tuesday).

City Hall's Royal Docks Team, which manages the beach, has promised a children's paddling pool twice the size of last years.

The company stated: "The Royal Docks Team are working in partnership with the National Open Water Coaching Association to provide a swimming area that will make the dock safe and accessible.

"It is free to enter, so whether it's sandcastles or deck chairs, there's something for all of the family.

"Running over the school summer holidays, Kids Summer Splash will feature a paddling pool twice the size of last year."

Council officers have recommended the plans for approval and it is expected to open from Saturday, July 27 to Friday, August 30, if planning permission is granted by the strategic development committee.

Just two people objected to the proposals on the grounds of noise, traffic and parking problems.