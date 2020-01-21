Search

Advanced search

West Ham United fans remember loved ones as Upton Park memorial garden closes temporarily

PUBLISHED: 07:00 22 January 2020

About 100 people gathered at West Ham United's former Boley Ground home to mark the temporary closure of a memorial garden set up in 2001. Picture: Griffiths Photographers

About 100 people gathered at West Ham United's former Boley Ground home to mark the temporary closure of a memorial garden set up in 2001. Picture: Griffiths Photographers

Griffiths Photographers NO FREE USE

A service has taken place to mark the temporary closure of a memorial garden dedicated to West Ham United fans.

Tributes not collected at the service are being stored. Picture: Griffiths PhotographersTributes not collected at the service are being stored. Picture: Griffiths Photographers

About 100 people gathered at the tribute-filled site at the club's former Upton Park home on Saturday, January 18 to collect "cherished" plaques, statuettes, flowers and scarves left to mark the passing of their loved ones since the garden started in 2001.

West Ham United chaplain Rev. Alan Bolding said: "[This is] a special place that is so close to all our hearts. A special place belonging to the West Ham family. A special place where family and friends could come and remember those we have lost and reflect on those great moments: the highs, and even the lows, all shared together at our Boleyn ground."

Hammers fan, Ray Fuller - whose wife Rita's ashes were scattered at the garden - joined Rev. Bolding in giving a reading before West Ham family members sang the club's anthem, I'm Forever Blowing Bubbles.

Family members gathered their tributes to take home or place in storage before Rev. Bolding led everyone in prayer.

Rev. Bolding said: �[This is] a special place that is so close to all our hearts.Picture: Griffiths PhotographersRev. Bolding said: �[This is] a special place that is so close to all our hearts.Picture: Griffiths Photographers

You may also want to watch:

Linda George, whose mum and dad were remembered at the garden, said afterwards: "It was highly emotional.

"It's nice the garden is being preserved. This is part of the history of West Ham. This place will always be known as West Ham's home."

Jake Heath, supporter services manager at the club, said: "It was lovely to see so many at the ceremony. The families have said it was a fitting tribute to their loved ones at a place that will always be very special."

West Ham family members sang the club�s anthem, I�m Forever Blowing Bubbles, after a reading by Rev. Bolding. Picture: Griffiths PhotographersWest Ham family members sang the club�s anthem, I�m Forever Blowing Bubbles, after a reading by Rev. Bolding. Picture: Griffiths Photographers

He added the club had gone to great lengths to contact anyone with relatives remembered at the garden, but people who haven't been should email supporterservices@westhamunited.co.uk

The area in Green Street is being closed so developer Barratt London can begin the next stage of the 842 homes Upton Gardens redevelopment.

Stephen Thompson, managing director of Barratt East London, said: "We are proud to be working closely with West Ham United and the families to ensure the memorial area remains a fitting and lasting tribute to those remembered."

The trees and soil in the garden are being moved into a planter at Upton Gardens on which the names of those remembered at the ground will be engraved.

Related articles

Most Read

Fundraiser launched after West Ham United fan dies near Stratford station

A West Ham United fan collapsed and died following Saturday's match against Everton. Picture: April Roach

Jailed: Thieves who stole £300k worth of ‘high end’ cars

Three men have been jailed after a string of 'high end' car thefts in east London. Picture: MPS

Jailed for life: Newham and Redbridge men locked up for murder of teenager stabbed 17 times

Paulinho Paulo and Dullah Abdullah were jailed for life for stabbing teenager Amara Toure to death 17 times. Picture: Metropolitan Police

Stratford hotel ordered to pay £45,000 over ‘serious’ fire safety failures

Act Grange Ltd, which runs The Baytree Hotel in Vicarage Lane, Stratford, and the company’s director Falgun Patel were sentenced at Southwark Crown Court on Monday, January 13. Picture: Google

‘I need justice for my son’: Family’s anguish at sentence for killer of East Ham man

Clockwise from left: Mum Kazala Mohamed, centre, and Fuadi's family have demanded police re-open the investigation into his death. Right: Fuadi Mohamed, who was killed on his front doorstep in Wakefield Street, East Ham. Pictures: Ken Mears/Farida Elnoor

Most Read

Fundraiser launched after West Ham United fan dies near Stratford station

A West Ham United fan collapsed and died following Saturday's match against Everton. Picture: April Roach

Jailed: Thieves who stole £300k worth of ‘high end’ cars

Three men have been jailed after a string of 'high end' car thefts in east London. Picture: MPS

Jailed for life: Newham and Redbridge men locked up for murder of teenager stabbed 17 times

Paulinho Paulo and Dullah Abdullah were jailed for life for stabbing teenager Amara Toure to death 17 times. Picture: Metropolitan Police

Stratford hotel ordered to pay £45,000 over ‘serious’ fire safety failures

Act Grange Ltd, which runs The Baytree Hotel in Vicarage Lane, Stratford, and the company’s director Falgun Patel were sentenced at Southwark Crown Court on Monday, January 13. Picture: Google

‘I need justice for my son’: Family’s anguish at sentence for killer of East Ham man

Clockwise from left: Mum Kazala Mohamed, centre, and Fuadi's family have demanded police re-open the investigation into his death. Right: Fuadi Mohamed, who was killed on his front doorstep in Wakefield Street, East Ham. Pictures: Ken Mears/Farida Elnoor

Latest from the Newham Recorder

Leyton Orient salvage late point against Northampton

Josh Wright celebrates scoring for Leyton Orient (pic Simon O'Connor)

West Ham United fans remember loved ones as Upton Park memorial garden closes temporarily

About 100 people gathered at West Ham United's former Boley Ground home to mark the temporary closure of a memorial garden set up in 2001. Picture: Griffiths Photographers

Westley revealed as new Essex captain

Tom Westley in batting action for Essex during Somerset CCC vs Essex CCC, Specsavers County Championship Division 1 Cricket at The Cooper Associates County Ground on 26th September 2019

O’s coach Embleton hoping to determine how far McAnuff is away from a return

Leyton Orient captain Jobi McAnuff attempts to tackle an AFC Fylde opponent during the FA Trophy final (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Ten Doeschate steps down as Essex captain

Essex skipper Ryan ten Doeschate with the Championship Trophy during Somerset CCC vs Essex CCC, Specsavers County Championship Division 1 Cricket at The Cooper Associates County Ground on 26th September 2019
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists