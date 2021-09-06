News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Newham Recorder > News

Disposal of barbecue causes blaze in Upton Park, fire brigade warns

Author Picture Icon

Jon King

Published: 1:43 PM September 6, 2021   
Fire in Manor Park

Two vehicles were destroyed after a fire broke out at a car workshop in Manor Park. - Credit: London Fire Brigade

A barbecue is believed to have caused a fire at a car park in Upton Park.

Four fire engines and about 25 firefighters were called to the blaze in Shipbuilding Way on Sunday, September 5.

Three wooden pallets were damaged by the flames but there were no reports of injuries.

The London Fire Brigade (LFB) was called at 9.41pm to the road, which runs through a development built on West Ham United's former Boleyn Ground home.

Crews from Barking, East Ham and Stratford tackled the fire and brought it under control by 10.52pm.

An LFB spokesperson said: "The fire is believed to be accidental and caused by the disposal of a barbecue."

You may also want to watch:

The fire has prompted a warning from the brigade to never use a barbecue – including disposables – indoors or on a balcony.

It also recommends not using petrol, paraffin or any flammable liquids on a barbecue, with firelighters described by the LFB as "a much safer option".

Most Read

  1. 1 E-scooter rider filmed travelling on A13
  2. 2 ABBA to stage first concerts in 40 years in east London
  3. 3 London Halal Food Festival is coming to Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park
  1. 4 Road and rail update: What to watch out for when travelling next week
  2. 5 Teen's shooting death was case of 'mistaken identity', inquest hears
  3. 6 Search underway for buyer of £1m winning lottery ticket purchased in Newham
  4. 7 Disposal of barbecue causes blaze in Upton Park, fire brigade warns
  5. 8 Guilty: Who was jailed across east London in August?
  6. 9 Plea as council recommends closing Newham City Farm for good
  7. 10 Elderly man punched in face on Central Line train

Never leaving barbecues unattended and extinguishing them properly after use is also recommended.

London Fire Brigade
Newham News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Silvertown way

London Ambulance Service

Man hospitalised after crash in Canning Town

Jon King

Author Picture Icon
paul charters

Business

Owner of cemetery café in Manor Park vows to fight on after lease bid loss

Jon King

Author Picture Icon
A member of staff gives out Frostys to waiting members of the public.WENDYÕS OPENS ITS DOORS IN THE

Food and Drink

Wendy's Stratford opening date confirmed

Andrew Brookes

Author Picture Icon
Sergiy Mykhaylov (left) and Genadijs Kalinins

Crime

Jailed man who made £1m from forged ID ordered to repay nearly £30k

Jon King

Author Picture Icon