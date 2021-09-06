Disposal of barbecue causes blaze in Upton Park, fire brigade warns
A barbecue is believed to have caused a fire at a car park in Upton Park.
Four fire engines and about 25 firefighters were called to the blaze in Shipbuilding Way on Sunday, September 5.
Three wooden pallets were damaged by the flames but there were no reports of injuries.
The London Fire Brigade (LFB) was called at 9.41pm to the road, which runs through a development built on West Ham United's former Boleyn Ground home.
Crews from Barking, East Ham and Stratford tackled the fire and brought it under control by 10.52pm.
An LFB spokesperson said: "The fire is believed to be accidental and caused by the disposal of a barbecue."
The fire has prompted a warning from the brigade to never use a barbecue – including disposables – indoors or on a balcony.
It also recommends not using petrol, paraffin or any flammable liquids on a barbecue, with firelighters described by the LFB as "a much safer option".
Never leaving barbecues unattended and extinguishing them properly after use is also recommended.