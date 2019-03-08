Search

Tube lines suspended due to casualty at Upton Park station

PUBLISHED: 11:27 07 October 2019 | UPDATED: 11:29 07 October 2019

Emergency services are dealing with a casualty on the tracks at Upton Park Underground Station.

Emergency services are dealing with a casualty on the tracks at Upton Park Underground Station.

Archant

A casualty on the tracks at Upton Park halted the District and Hammersmith and City lines.

A spokesman for British Transport Police said a casualty was reported at 10.25am and emergency services remain at the scene.

No further information about the casualty is available at this stage.

The District line was suspended between Upminster and Plaistow, whilst there was no service on the Hammersmith and City line between Liverpool Street and Barking, due to the incident.

Service has now resumed with severe delays on both lines as well as minor disruption on the Circle line.

Green Street is blocked in both directions outside Upton Park station while emergency services deal with the incident, with buses being diverted.

