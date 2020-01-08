No community facilities in revised Upton Centre redevelopment proposals

The redevelopment of a former community centre will not feature any community facilities, revised proposals for the site have revealed.

The Upton Centre closed suddenly in December 2014 after engineers were unable to restart a struggling heating system. Further inspections found parts of the boiler and electrical wiring were no longer compliant with regulations.

It has since been demolished, with the land between Plashet Road and Claude Road remaining fenced off while its future is determined.

Newham Council had previously approved plans to develop a £16m scheme featuring 55 homes on the sites as well as a nursery and large community provision.

Of the homes, 27 would be available at London affordable rent and 28 at shared ownership.

But documents going before Newham Council's cabinet on Tuesday, January 14, reveal the community provision would no longer be included in the site's plans.

Instead, it would feature in another of the council's proposed developments, in Valetta Grove - close to Plaistow station and around a kilometre away from the Upton Centre site.

This would feature around 1,000 sqm of community space, and is, according to documents, "in a better connected, highly accessible location" and is "envisaged to meet local community needs".

A detailed needs assessment was carried out with groups that had previously attended the Upton Centre and the One Love Community Centre, which operated from the same site.

The document stated: "According to the information collected, if new premises for the former Upton Centre users are to be provided in

the Plaistow area, it would need to include a large flexible space capable of accommodating up to 250 people for large events that take place several times a year; a number of smaller spaces where meetings and small scale weekly activities can take place and a kitchen with a 'vegetarian only' section.

"Any new replacement facilities however, would not have to be exclusively for these community groups. Taking into account the above findings, the community space provided in the consented scheme over two floors with a bespoke range of uses including a café and a gym could not have accommodated the requirements specified by the needs assessment."

Nursery provision is set to remain on the site.