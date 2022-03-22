News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Re-opening of Silvertown Post Office pushed back by month

Cash Boyle

Published: 12:56 PM March 22, 2022
Post Office logo Picturre: GREGG BROWN

The opening of the new Silvertown Post Office has been pushed back by just over a month - Credit: Gregg Brown

The reopening of the Silvertown Post Office has been pushed back by just over a month.

Last month, it was confirmed that the branch is moving to the Royal Docks Pharmacy in Royal Crest Avenue.

Originally intended to open at 1pm today - March 22 - it's been confirmed that the new branch will now open at the same time on Tuesday, April 26.

To be renamed as the Royal Docks Post Office, the revamped facility will offer customers 49 hours of service each week.

The new premises have a wide door with level access to the Post Office, a hearing loop and space for a wheelchair.

Counter opening hours will be from 10am-7pm Monday to Friday; closed on Saturdays and available from 10am-2pm on Sundays.

Address: Royal Docks Pharmacy, 14 Royal Crest Avenue, E16 2TQ

