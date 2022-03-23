News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Newham Recorder > News

London Aquatics Centre: 29 people in hospital following 'major' incident

Author Picture Icon

Cash Boyle

Published: 3:57 PM March 23, 2022
The London Ambulance Service took 29 patients to hospital after incident at Aquatics Centre in Stratford

The LAS took 29 patients to hospital and assessed a further 48 at the scene following a 'major' incident at the London Aquatics Centre - Credit: Emma Bellot

Almost 30 people have been taken to hospital following a "major" chemical incident at the London Aquatics Centre this morning.

The London Fire Brigade confirmed the incident - during which around 200 people were evacuated - saw "a high quantity of chlorine gas" released due to a chemical reaction.

It's thought that the release happened following the delivery of pool chemicals.

Firefighters were called to attend at 9.45am today - March 23 - and were joined at the scene by the Metropolitan Police and London Ambulance Service (LAS).

Originally reported to be treating a "number of casualties", the LAS has since confirmed it took 29 patients to hospital and assessed a further 48 at the scene.

Darren Farmer, LAS gold commander, said: "We sent a significant number of resources including 13 ambulance crews, advanced paramedics, two medics in fast response cars, two incident response officers, a medical incident advisor and members of our Hazardous Area Response Team (HART).

“We also dispatched medics from London’s Air Ambulance."

The commander added that the "majority" of those affected were reporting "minor breathing difficulties".

Most Read

  1. 1 Girl on e-scooter killed in Green Street collision with van
  2. 2 'Major' incident at London Aquatics Centre - 200 evacuated, casualties reported
  3. 3 Corpse found in pub freezer 'may have been there several years'
  1. 4 Q&A: D-Day for the MSG Sphere - what could be coming to Stratford?
  2. 5 MSG Sphere gets planning approval
  3. 6 'Significant weakness' in Newham's SEND provision, inspectors say
  4. 7 Ofsted: Manor Park school goes from Inadequate to Outstanding
  5. 8 Lidl and Morrisons recall products due to safety concerns
  6. 9 Re-opening of Silvertown Post Office pushed back by month
  7. 10 Drinan double helps Leyton Orient topple Harrogate Town

It is not yet clear when the Aquatics Centre will reopen.

London Live News
London Ambulance Service
Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park
Stratford News
Newham News
East London News

Don't Miss

Pomeroy's Statue of Lady Justice atop the Central Criminal Court building at the Old Bailey 

London Live News

Baby murder accused 'abused ex-girlfriend to teach lesson’, court told

Emma Bartholomew

Author Picture Icon
A house fire in Northfield Road, East Ham, is thought to have been caused by the failure of a lithium-ion battery

London Live News

Revealed: Cause of Newham fire that saw man hospitalised 

Emma Bartholomew

Author Picture Icon
Stock image of arrest. Picture: Met Police

London Live News

Week-long police op prompted by community concern leads to 35 arrests

Andrew Brookes

Author Picture Icon
CCTV footage shows Muhammad Gohir Khan, 32, of Sprowston Road, Newham, at a hotel in Rotterdam 

London Live News

Forest Gate hitman gets life in prison over Rotterdam murder plot

Holly Chant

Author Picture Icon