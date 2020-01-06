Your unwanted Christmas presents could help Newham charity

Do you have any unwanted Christmas presents? Picture: Peter Byrne/PA PA Wire/PA Images

If you've got any unwanted Christmas presents, a Newham charity is looking to put them to good use.

Whether you were gifted a book you're just not interested in, enough shower gel to last you the decade or one too many box of chocolates, Ambition Aspire Achieve (AAA) is appealing for donations.

Items such as toys, games, books, sports and craft equipment will be used in the charity's day-to-day work with disadvantaged children at its Canning Town and Stratford venues.

Other unwanted presents, such as perfumes, gift sets, chocolates and household items, will be used in community fundraising activities throughout the year.

Items can be dropped off at either the Terence Brown Arc in the Park, in Bethell Avenue, Canning Towm, or the Glyn Hopkin Abbey Hub, in Gay Road, Stratford.

For more information, contact Kevin Jenkins on 020 7511 4253 or email kevin@theaaazone.com