Your unwanted Christmas presents could help Newham charity

PUBLISHED: 10:26 06 January 2020 | UPDATED: 10:26 06 January 2020

Do you have any unwanted Christmas presents? Picture: Peter Byrne/PA

Do you have any unwanted Christmas presents? Picture: Peter Byrne/PA

PA Wire/PA Images

If you've got any unwanted Christmas presents, a Newham charity is looking to put them to good use.

Whether you were gifted a book you're just not interested in, enough shower gel to last you the decade or one too many box of chocolates, Ambition Aspire Achieve (AAA) is appealing for donations.

Items such as toys, games, books, sports and craft equipment will be used in the charity's day-to-day work with disadvantaged children at its Canning Town and Stratford venues.

Other unwanted presents, such as perfumes, gift sets, chocolates and household items, will be used in community fundraising activities throughout the year.

Items can be dropped off at either the Terence Brown Arc in the Park, in Bethell Avenue, Canning Towm, or the Glyn Hopkin Abbey Hub, in Gay Road, Stratford.

For more information, contact Kevin Jenkins on 020 7511 4253 or email kevin@theaaazone.com

Most Read

Newham cop sacked without notice for drink driving

Pc Nathan Mattison, of the Mets north-east command unit, which covers Newham and Waltham Forest, was arrested for drink driving on March 7 last year. Picture: Met Police

Ilford and Manor Park men guilty of murder after stabbing teenage victim 17 times in Southwark

Sultan Chaudhry, Paulinho Paulo and Dullah Abdullah have all been convicted for their parts in the death of Amara Toure on June 30. Picture: Met Police

Survivor to speak at Holocaust Memorial Day event in Stratford

Holocaust survivor John Hajdu will be speaking at a Holocaust Memorial Day event in Stratford. Picture: Jonathan Brady/PA

Gang carry out ‘ram raid’ in Custom House

The 'ram raid' took place in Victoria Dock Road. Picture: Google Maps

Freedom of Information request reveals last ditch attempt to halt Silvertown Tunnel was rebuffed by councils

A computer generated image of the proposed Silvertown Tunnel. Picture: TfL

