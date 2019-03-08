Search

Advanced search

Man found dead in the street at Stratford

PUBLISHED: 15:46 29 August 2019 | UPDATED: 15:46 29 August 2019

Stratford Broadway. Picture: Google.

Stratford Broadway. Picture: Google.

Google

A man was pronounced dead after being found collapsed in the street at Stratford.

Police were called to Broadway shortly after 11am today (Thursday, August 29) to reports of concern for the welfare of a man.

You may also want to watch:

Officers and the London Ambulance Service attended and the man was subsequently pronounced dead at the scene.

A police spokesman said: "Next of kin are in the process of being located to be informed.

"Enquiries continue. At this early stage, the death is not believed to be suspicious."

Most Read

Teenager stabbed to death in Plaistow

The teenager was stabbed to death in Chadd Green. Picture: Google

Plaistow stabbing: Flowers and candles in memory of teenager

Tributes left to the 18-year-old stabbing victim, named locally as Santino, in Chadd Green, Plaistow. Picture: Jon King

Residents speak out about rising knife crime in Plaistow after fatal stabbing of teenager

Chadd Green, Plaistow was cordoned off on Tuesday (August 27) as police cotinued to investigate the fatal stabbing of an18-year-old man. Picture: Andrew Brookes

Newham sees largest fall in pub numbers as 1-in-10 closed last year

Victoria Cross pub in Manor Park

Plaistow shop’s alcohol licence suspended after teen stabbed over price of a drink

The International Food Store has been given five weeks to put its house in order after a teenager was stabbed following a row over the price of a drink. Picture: Google

Most Read

Teenager stabbed to death in Plaistow

The teenager was stabbed to death in Chadd Green. Picture: Google

Plaistow stabbing: Flowers and candles in memory of teenager

Tributes left to the 18-year-old stabbing victim, named locally as Santino, in Chadd Green, Plaistow. Picture: Jon King

Residents speak out about rising knife crime in Plaistow after fatal stabbing of teenager

Chadd Green, Plaistow was cordoned off on Tuesday (August 27) as police cotinued to investigate the fatal stabbing of an18-year-old man. Picture: Andrew Brookes

Newham sees largest fall in pub numbers as 1-in-10 closed last year

Victoria Cross pub in Manor Park

Plaistow shop’s alcohol licence suspended after teen stabbed over price of a drink

The International Food Store has been given five weeks to put its house in order after a teenager was stabbed following a row over the price of a drink. Picture: Google

Latest from the Newham Recorder

Carabao Cup: Contrasting ties for London rivals

The Carabao Cup on display during the 2019/20 EFL season launch (pic Barrington Coombs/PA)

T20: Lawrence looking to lead Essex into last eight

Daniel Lawrence of Essex hits six runs whilst batting during Sussex Sharks vs Essex Eagles, Vitality Blast T20 Cricket at The 1st Central County Ground on 22nd August 2019

Man found dead in the street at Stratford

Stratford Broadway. Picture: Google.

‘Our heart is in Forest Gate’: Members vote to attempt Clapton CFC ground move

The Old Spotted Dog ground in Forest Gate. Picture: Jon King

World-famous artist donates work to Canning Town arms fair protesters

Arms fair protestors at the ExCel Centre in Canning Town in 2015. Picture: Ken Mears/Archant.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists