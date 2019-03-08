Man found dead in the street at Stratford
PUBLISHED: 15:46 29 August 2019 | UPDATED: 15:46 29 August 2019
A man was pronounced dead after being found collapsed in the street at Stratford.
Police were called to Broadway shortly after 11am today (Thursday, August 29) to reports of concern for the welfare of a man.
Officers and the London Ambulance Service attended and the man was subsequently pronounced dead at the scene.
A police spokesman said: "Next of kin are in the process of being located to be informed.
"Enquiries continue. At this early stage, the death is not believed to be suspicious."