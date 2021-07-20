Unmesh Desai: 'The Euros have been great for our national morale'

Opinion

Published: 5:00 PM July 20, 2021

The Euros - although marred by unacceptable behaviour - came at the right time, as the economy opens up, and they have been great for our national morale.

Congratulations to Team England for making it to the finals.

The team’s conduct on and off the pitch, led by manager Gareth Southgate and captain Harry Kane, showcased the very best of British society and demonstrated diversity in action.

They did not deserve the vitriol thrown at them.

I’m concerned at the racist abuse thrown at them online, particularly of those who missed penalties. But there were also thousands of racist messages directed at them in the early part of the campaign, something that went relatively unnoticed.

Unmesh Desai says reports show east London will suffer the worst employment rate in London by the end of the year - Credit: City Hall

I have previously spoken about social media companies needing to do more to root out this kind of hate, and I support moves for greater online safety measures to protect everyone from such vile behaviour.

Returning to the economy, I am campaigning for us to make much more use of our high streets. We have to bear in mind, however, that the virus is still very much out there and remember the need to wear masks, socially distance and wash hands.

At the London Assembly, I recently raised questions about the ABP site in the Royal Docks and what is or isn’t happening there.

You may also want to watch:

I am concerned at the potential safety impact of the driverless tube, which has been much discussed lately, as well as the cost, and I was pleased that our guest panel at the transport committee agreed.

I also continue to raise the issues of hate crime and modern slavery at the police committee since being re-elected, where I am hoping we can encourage greater reporting and successful prosecutions.

Across the summer I am still available to visit community groups and help constituents, so please don’t hesitate to get in touch!