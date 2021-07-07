Woolwich Ferry dispute continues as more strike dates near

Published: 7:04 PM July 7, 2021

TfL plans to take over running the Woolwich Ferry by the end of 2020. Picture: TfL - Credit: TfL

As Unite accuses Woolwich Ferry bosses of "picking on" two reps, Transport for London (TfL) has urged the union to "work with us" to resolve the ongoing employment dispute.

The union has claimed that a case involving two reps at the river crossing linking North Woolwich and Woolwich is one of the worst it is currently handling.

It is at the centre of a dispute between Unite members and TfL, which operates the service.

Unite has urged TfL chiefs to "drag" itself into the 21st century when it comes to "progressive" employment relations.

A TfL spokesperson said: "We have reached out numerous times to Unite about their concerns and urge them to call off their proposed strike action and instead work with us to resolve this issue."

A total of 57 Unite members are staging a rolling programme of strikes this month over a range of issues including the alleged victimisation; failure to reach agreement on a pay scheme and over use of agency staff.

The next 24-hour strikes are scheduled for July 9, 12, 16, 19, 23, 26 and 30.

If the strike action goes ahead, TfL expects the service will not run on these days.

Regional Unite officer Onay Kasab said: "Unite now has two reps representing our members at the ferry operation who have been through a gruelling – and unjustified - disciplinary process.

"We believe that they have been ‘picked on’ by management for carrying out legitimate trade union activities as enshrined in law."

The union is calling for two written warnings issued to the reps to be erased from their work records.

Mr Kasab added that it is not about what he branded using "disciplinary action as a bargaining chip": "For them, it is about their work record, stress and the worry, which also affects their families – TfL now needs to do the right thing."

He vowed that Unite would take action and defend those who put their heads above the parapet by becoming reps.

The regional officer raised the prospect of more strike action in the autumn if management did not to come to the negotiating table.