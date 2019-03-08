Two days cut from Under the Stars festival

The Skatalites performing at last year's Under the Stars. Picture: Andrew Baker Andrew Baker

This summer's Under the Stars festival is set to take place across just two days, rather than the usual four.

The 2018 edition of Newham Council's free annual festival, held in Central Park, had nights dedicated to reggae, Asian and dance music before culminating in a performance from the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra.

The line-up of this year's event, due to take place on Saturday, August 10 and Sunday, August 11, has not yet been announced.

A council spokesman said: "Under the Stars has changed because our events programme is evolving into a different sort of offer that is spread across the borough throughout the year with more activities that bring residents together.

"It reflects the new approach across the council that is putting people at the heart of everything we do.

"The Under the Stars concerts will still include an array of talent that everyone can enjoy, culminating in the traditional classical music finale and spectacular display of fireworks."