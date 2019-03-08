Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Two days cut from Under the Stars festival

PUBLISHED: 15:03 10 May 2019 | UPDATED: 15:03 10 May 2019

The Skatalites performing at last year's Under the Stars. Picture: Andrew Baker

The Skatalites performing at last year's Under the Stars. Picture: Andrew Baker

Andrew Baker

This summer's Under the Stars festival is set to take place across just two days, rather than the usual four.

The 2018 edition of Newham Council's free annual festival, held in Central Park, had nights dedicated to reggae, Asian and dance music before culminating in a performance from the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra.

You may also want to watch:

The line-up of this year's event, due to take place on Saturday, August 10 and Sunday, August 11, has not yet been announced.

A council spokesman said: "Under the Stars has changed because our events programme is evolving into a different sort of offer that is spread across the borough throughout the year with more activities that bring residents together.

"It reflects the new approach across the council that is putting people at the heart of everything we do.

"The Under the Stars concerts will still include an array of talent that everyone can enjoy, culminating in the traditional classical music finale and spectacular display of fireworks."

Most Read

Custom House deaths: Police name Henriett Szucs as second woman found in flat

Henriett Szucs. Picture: Met Police

CCTV catches person pooing in East Ham street

This is the moment a person has a poo in a street in East Ham. Picture: SUBMITTED

Tributes to ‘gifted and beautiful’ Ilford rough sleeper Henriett Szucs found dead in Custom House freezer

Henriett Szucs at the Welcome Centre in Ilford, which runs the Welcome Project to help homeless people in the area, in March 2015. Picture: Ellie Hoskins

Decomposed body found in ‘hoarder’s’ home in East Ham

The body was found at an address in Rochford Close. Pic: Google

Custom House deaths: Crowdfunding page launched to pay for the funeral of Mary Jane Mustafa

Mary Jane Mustafa. Picture: Family handout

Most Read

Custom House deaths: Police name Henriett Szucs as second woman found in flat

Henriett Szucs. Picture: Met Police

CCTV catches person pooing in East Ham street

This is the moment a person has a poo in a street in East Ham. Picture: SUBMITTED

Tributes to ‘gifted and beautiful’ Ilford rough sleeper Henriett Szucs found dead in Custom House freezer

Henriett Szucs at the Welcome Centre in Ilford, which runs the Welcome Project to help homeless people in the area, in March 2015. Picture: Ellie Hoskins

Decomposed body found in ‘hoarder’s’ home in East Ham

The body was found at an address in Rochford Close. Pic: Google

Custom House deaths: Crowdfunding page launched to pay for the funeral of Mary Jane Mustafa

Mary Jane Mustafa. Picture: Family handout

Latest from the Newham Recorder

The East London Football Podcast

The East London Football Podcast

UEL hurdler delighted to retain BUCS title

UEL's Khai Riley-Laborde tops the podium at BUCS

McAnuff pleased O’s fans can enjoy Wembley trip

Leyton Orient fans sing during the National League match against Braintree Town at the Breyer Group Stadium (pic: Mark Kerton/PA Images).

Fastest sprinters in the world heading to London Stadium

Sprinter Reece Prescod and Stef Reid with students on the track (Pic: Henry Browne)

Two days cut from Under the Stars festival

The Skatalites performing at last year's Under the Stars. Picture: Andrew Baker
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists