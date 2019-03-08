Thousands enjoy Under the Stars music festival

More than 20,000 people enjoyed a host of musical entertainment at Under the Stars.

The free two-day event was headlined by DJ and producer Naughty Boy, who was joined on stage by a full band and singer ShezAr to perform hits including his collaborations with Sam Smith and Beyonce.

He also welcomed Newham-based singer Byron Gold and the Gold Vocal Collective to the Central Park, East Ham stage to perform Wonder, his song with Emeli Sande.

Other acts on Saturday, August 10 included Musical Youth, who sang classic reggae hits, dance troupe Coco Jam and DJ Norman Jay.

On Sunday, August 11 visitors were treated to the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra's rendition of classical music, pop tunes and film soundtracks.

Newham Music's Bridging Sounds Orchestra and the Young n' Gifted Choir also performed before the evening finished with a fireworks display.

Mayor of Newham Rokhsana Fiaz said: "This was music bringing people and communities together in happiness, laughter and dancing. Newham was totally lit.

"Thank you to everyone who came along and demonstrated what an amazing borough we are."