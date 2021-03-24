Anti-racism day 2021: Newham campaigners hold protest at Wanstead Flats

Published: 7:00 AM March 24, 2021

Activist Shantu Ferdous, left, joins others in taking a knee at the UN anti-racism day event at Wanstead Flats. - Credit: Sylvia Belbouab

Campaigners have stood up to racism with displays of solidarity across the borough.

A protest at Wanstead Flats, where more than 60 people took a knee in support of the Black Lives Matter (BLM) movement, was among events organised by Newham Stand Up To Racism (SUTR) on Saturday, March 20 to mark the UN's International Day for the Elimination of Racial Discrimination on March 21.

Speakers called for an end to the hostile environment and the government’s new Police, Crime, Sentencing and Courts Bill, which is seen to threaten the right to protest.

Anti-racist and Black Lives Matter activist Lois Browne speaks at the Wanstead Flats event. - Credit: Sylvia Belbouab

Local BLM activist Lois Browne said: “UN anti-racism day reminds us to unite and fight, emphasising that we are the majority, not minority, globally.

“No matter how the far-right re-group, we’ve always been able to push them back.

“I’m proud that in united fronts we have always stood our ground against them and opposed their racist rhetoric.”

Support for the day included the Riders Against Racism group cycling through the streets carrying anti-racist messages and a show of solidarity outside the Quwwat-ul-Islam mosque in Forest Gate.

Newham SUTR member Shantu Ferdous said: “The global anti-racism day gives individuals the confidence to speak about their own experiences and helps people understand how serious racism in the UK can be.

“Structural racism and health inequalities mean the coronavirus epidemic is continuing to disproportionately impact black and ethnic minority communities and we need to be able to protest against those inequalities."

There was a show of solidarity at Quwwat-ul-Islam mosque in Upton Lane, Forest Gate as part of the day. - Credit: Newham SUTR

Protests were held across the country for the annual day of action against the rise of racism, Islamophobia, antisemitism and fascism, and an international, online rally was joined by more than 3,000 people.

In the lead up, Newham SUTR held an online public meeting with speakers from across the community.

An anti-racist statement reaffirming its commitment to the cause was signed by more than 80 people.

Newham SUTR convenor Rob Ferguson said: “This year, the marking of UN anti-racism day as an international day of protest - initiated in 2014 by Stand Up To Racism and sister anti-racist movements in other countries - is hugely significant.

"Every year, we have marked the day in Newham, mobilising for the annual march in London."