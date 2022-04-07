Brothers who fled war-torn Ukraine awarded places at school in Plaistow

Two Ukrainian brothers who fled the country with their family after Russia's invasion have been given places at a Plaistow school.

Vlad and Roman Kyrychenko have had their first lessons at Cumberland School.

The siblings, aged 14 and 11, have received new uniforms, laptops and books paid for by the school.

Vlad said: “I can’t wait to start making friends and I want to join the football at this school. I think it will be the same as school in Ukraine.

“I will miss my friends at home but I am sure I can make new friends here at this school. Everyone has been really nice to us so far."

They are living in an east London hotel along with mum Oksana, dad Dmytro and younger brother Tymofii, four, after claiming asylum.

The family left their Kyiv home the day Russia invaded Ukraine on February 23.

Their journey saw them queue for ten hours with thousands of fellow refugees to cross into Poland, before they drove across Europe to France.

They arrived in the UK at the beginning of March.

Oksana said the school places for the boys were "a big relief".

Tymofii will also attend a local primary school.

She added: "I have been so nervous and upset since leaving Ukraine but this is a big moment because they now have somewhere to go each day and have some normality.

“I cannot express my thanks for what this school and the people have done for our family.

"I didn’t expect all that they have given us. Laptops, uniforms and books, it is so much."

The school's headteacher Omar Deria said the brothers will get one-to-one English lessons, extra lessons to catch up on studies and support with wellbeing and mental health.

Dmytro ran his own construction and manufacturing company in Kyiv.

He said: “It is very hard to imagine that I would ever be a refugee from my own country and living in another country after leaving Ukraine.

“Now we are here we are so grateful for the support of the British people. They have been so kind, everywhere we have gone they have helped us."