£20m electricity upgrade to benefit 30,000 homes and businesses

Picture: UK Power Networks Archant

Almost 30,000 homes and businesses in Newham will receive a stronger and more resilient power supply thanks to £20million electricity upgrade works.

UK Power Networks will replace cable circuits between East Ham and Beckton, which will be delivered alongside a new electricity substation in East Ham that will provide extra power from Barking.

The installation of new equipment and decommissioning of older cables will help to meet the increasing demand for power as the area grows amidst regeneration.

The project will run until 2024.

UK Power Networks project manager Jonathon Pierce said: “Our work in this area will help to support growth and development in the area, as well as maintain safe and reliable electricity supplies in this part of east London.”

Work will be carried out in line with the latest Covid-19 health and safety guidance.