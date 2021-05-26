'Humble' brick to be celebrated in Newham Heritage Month

Published: 11:32 AM May 26, 2021

A volunteer makes bricks at Brickfield Newham, a project created by the V&A Museum, the University of East London and Brickfield in the Royal Docks. - Credit: Basia Rabczuk

A project inspired by Newham's lost 19th century brickfields is giving people a chance to make and fire their own bricks.

The Brickfield Newham project is taking place at The Factory Project, which is the site of a planned community hub being built in the Royal Docks.

In a series of events, which are part of this year's Newham Heritage Month in May, the hidden histories behind the borough's buildings are to be revealed.

The project has also seen primary school children conjure up visions of a future Newham, including more pet shops, ice cream parlours and helipads.

Sail-powered barges have carried clay to the docks ahead of the public "brick-a-thon" where people have the chance to make bricks used in the construction of the new community space.

The bricks made will be used in the construction of a new community hub. - Credit: Basia Rabczuk

The kiln is being built with expert help from Brickfield - a community brick-making project based in Cornwall. It was founded by ceramic artist Rosanna Martin working with brick-maker, John Osborne.

Volunteers from Stratford Youth Zone and Cody Dock have helped build the furnace.

Materials and clay excavated during housing projects in Plaistow and the Royal Docks will then be used to make and fire bricks in a project backed by the V&A Museum and University of East London (UEL).

Dr Georgia Haseldine, public engagement fellow at the V&A, said: "Brickfield Newham seeks to bring communities together to question clay and experience the urban landscape by connecting people literally to the earth beneath their feet.

"By getting people together to make bricks and to make performances, we hope to research together the labour of making and the preciousness of raw materials."

Clay from building contractors, calcium carbonate from Tate&Lyle and aggregate from recycled, demolished buildings will go into the bricks.

Dr Lynne McCarthy, senior lecturer in applied performance at UEL, said: "The project inspects the social relations between people as dwellers and the humble brick."

Free brick-making workshops and performances from UEL students are to take place between 10am and 2pm on May 29 and 30 in Factory Road.

From 2pm on May 28 until midnight on May 30, the kiln will be lit and the bricks fired

To find out more visit newhamheritagemonth.org