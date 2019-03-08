Dress designer to Rita Ora and Alesha Dixon joins Universtity of East London’s fashion department

Beatrice Newham is UEL's head of fashion. Picture: SOPHIE GREEN Archant

A designer who has dressed celebrities including Rita Ora, Alesha Dixon and Ellie Goulding, is the new head of a university’s fashion department.

Alesha Dixon wears one of Beatrice's designs. Picture: BEATRICE NEWMAN Alesha Dixon wears one of Beatrice's designs. Picture: BEATRICE NEWMAN

Beatrice Newman who made a career designing outfits for VIPs to wear at glamourous events is the University of East London (UEL) department’s new head.

Ms Newman, 31, said: “I am thrilled to be working at UEL, heading up their fashion design courses.

“It’s a fantastic opportunity to nurture new talent and to help students to express their creativity through fresh ideas and concepts.”

A stylist and couturier too, Ms Newman’s clients also include actor Anna Friel and indie rock band, the Noisettes.

She won plaudits for her embroidery on a dress designed for Dixon just before the star’s debut on TV’s Britain’s Got Talent.

Ms Newman, 31, who lives in Woolwich, has scooped design prizes including $10,000 for topping the student category of the Hand and Lock Prize for embroidery and a £5,000 grant award from the Framework Knitters Guild.

She began her career not long after earning a BA at De Montfort University in Leicester. She also completed an MA in digital fashion at London College of Fashion.

Ms Newman, who lives in Woolwich, said: “Our UEL fashion design courses are a springboard for newcomers to discover their talent. Who knows? They might one day also become designers to top stars!”