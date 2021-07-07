How UEL's £18m investment will connect its campuses to Newham

Opinion

Published: 10:45 AM July 7, 2021 Updated: 3:06 PM July 7, 2021

The University of East London is working towards building a more resilient, sustainable and inclusive community - Credit: UEL

The pandemic has emphasised how important it is that we all work towards building a more resilient, sustainable and inclusive community.

I believe the University of East London (UEL) has successfully managed the challenges of the last 18 months, and we are now turning our attention to a future that includes these objectives.

As a part of our Vision 2028 strategic plan, one of the ways we will do this is through our Connected Campus programme. This £18 million investment will enhance our physical environment and allow us to collaborate better and share resources with our Newham neighbours.

Dean Curtis says that part of UEL's Vision 2028 strategic plan, is the ‘Connected Campus’ programme - Credit: UEL

What can you expect over the next 18 months? One priority is to put wellbeing front and centre by connecting people to their surroundings. This means walking along UEL’s Docklands waterfront, you may soon encounter exciting pop-up food and drink stalls as well as community events as part of our Artist in Residence programme that will create public art.

On campus, we are investing in creating new, collaborative learning and teaching spaces equipped to deliver our careers-led education providing a springboard to future jobs and opportunities.

Our hospital and primary care training hub at Stratford will be home to innovative inter-professional healthcare education with teaching focused on the patient journey, incorporating augmented and virtual reality technologies.

This will support the development of a career-ready NHS and health and social care workforce and our ambition to grow and support the local community of east London.

Our newly-designed trading floor and strategy lab at University Square Stratford, designed in partnership with Amazon Web Services, will provide greater opportunities for students to expand their exposure to the global business world. We will also continue to build local engagement through our enhanced legal advice centre and tax advice clinics.

You will see bold new entrances at our Docklands and Stratford campuses that will showcase, via outdoor exhibitions, UEL research and student stories.

In this post-pandemic world, it is more important than ever that education, businesses and communities work together to achieve our goals.

Connected Campus is the UEL’s commitment to Newham to engage, increase wellbeing and strengthen partnerships across our community.

We look forward to showcasing our improved campuses with all of our community in the Autumn.