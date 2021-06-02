UCL's East Bank hub in Stratford reaches 'topping out' milestone

Published: 9:53 AM June 2, 2021

L-R: UCL president and provost Dr Michael Spence with Prof. Paola Lettieri, director of UCL East, Kevin Argent, director of estates development UCL and Phil Willmott, regional director of Vinci. - Credit: John Cobb

A "topping out" ceremony has taken place at what is to become a university's east London outpost.

New buildings under construction at University College London's campus at Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park have reached their full height or "topped out" on Friday, May 28.

Dr Michael Spence, UCL's president and provost, said: "UCL East will be transformative for everyone who lives, learns, teaches and innovates here.

"These stunning structures will be home to world-leading research, world-beating student experiences, jobs and opportunities.

"The campus will be a fitting tribute to London 2012 and its legacy to ‘inspire a generation'."

The two UCL East buildings are called Marshgate and Pool Street West. Situated at the East Bank development, they have 50,000 sqm of space designed around teaching, research, retail and student life.

The campus is expected to see collaborations between subjects including engineering, architecture, arts, humanities and social sciences.

Its backers have hailed it as a low-environmental impact development which promotes clean energy as well as enabling low running costs and energy consumption.

They also say it will help reduce climate heating carbon emissions on top of promoting green outcomes through its design, construction and running.

Philip Willmott, regional director at VINCI Construction UK which is building Pool Street West, said: "To see the skeleton of the towers now starting to be clad in the precast concrete panels is very rewarding."

UCL East’s Pool Street West building is due to be completed in spring next year and then open in the autumn.

Terry Spraggett, managing director of public sector construction at Mace which is building Marshgate, said: "We are proud to support UCL in delivering such a landmark building and are looking forward to when [it] will open."

Marshgate is due to be finished in winter 2022, opening in the autumn of 2023.

Together the buildings will add to UCL’s main campus in Bloomsbury where the university was founded almost 200 years ago.