News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Newham Recorder > News

Two Wetherspoons pubs in Newham up for sale

Logo Icon

Ruby Gregory, LDRS

Published: 10:07 AM September 30, 2022
The Miller's Well in East Ham

The Miller's Well in East Ham - Credit: Google

Two Wetherspoons pubs in Newham are amongst a number that have been put up for sale by the chain.

The Hudson Bay in Forest Gate and The Miller’s Well in East Ham are two out of 11 pubs in the capital up for sale, which the pub giant has said is a “commercial decision”.

Paul Scott, a regular at The Miller’s Well in Barking Road, hopes the site will be bought by another pub owner.

The Hudson Bay in Forest Gate

The Hudson Bay in Forest Gate - Credit: Google

He told the Local Democracy Reporting Service: “I sincerely believe that another pub operator should be found to run this venue as it has been such a part of the East Ham community in social and cultural terms since 1993.”

JD Wetherspoon spokesperson Eddie Gershon said: “On occasion, Wetherspoon does put some of its pubs up for sale. This is a commercial decision.

“We understand that customers and staff will be disappointed with it. The pubs will continue to operate as Wetherspoon outlets until they are sold.”

Newham News

Don't Miss

Mayor of Newham Rokhsana Fiaz.

Newham Council

Inspectors praise 'significantly improved' children's services in Newham

Michael Cox

Author Picture Icon
Lawrence Vigouroux, Leyton Orient, Tyrell Warren, Barrow

Match Report

Leyton Orient get better of Barrow in League Two summit meeting

Lee Power

Author Picture Icon
bins full overflowing

Newham Council

Newham refuse workers set for two more weeks of strike action

Tara Mewawalla

Author Picture Icon
George Moncur, Leyton Orient

Football

Very privileged to be here says Leyton Orient's Moncur

Lee Power

Author Picture Icon