Two Wetherspoons pubs in Newham up for sale

Two Wetherspoons pubs in Newham are amongst a number that have been put up for sale by the chain.

The Hudson Bay in Forest Gate and The Miller’s Well in East Ham are two out of 11 pubs in the capital up for sale, which the pub giant has said is a “commercial decision”.

Paul Scott, a regular at The Miller’s Well in Barking Road, hopes the site will be bought by another pub owner.

The Hudson Bay in Forest Gate - Credit: Google

He told the Local Democracy Reporting Service: “I sincerely believe that another pub operator should be found to run this venue as it has been such a part of the East Ham community in social and cultural terms since 1993.”

JD Wetherspoon spokesperson Eddie Gershon said: “On occasion, Wetherspoon does put some of its pubs up for sale. This is a commercial decision.

“We understand that customers and staff will be disappointed with it. The pubs will continue to operate as Wetherspoon outlets until they are sold.”