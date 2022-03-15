Two rescued from fire at block of flats

Fire crews were called to Park Road, off Portway, shortly before 5.30pm yesterday (March 14) - Credit: Google

Two people were rescued by firefighters from a fire at a block of flats in Stratford yesterday evening.

A flat on the first floor of the building in Park Road - off Portway, near West Ham Park - was partly damaged by the fire, which broke out just before 5.30pm on Monday, March 14.

Twenty-five crew members used four fire engines to bring the fire under control by 6.18pm.

A London Fire Brigade (LFB) spokesperson said: "Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus rescued a man and a woman via an internal staircase.

"The brigade’s 999 control officers gave fire survival guidance to occupants in a flat on the second floor on how to stay safe before firefighters arrived."

One woman left the building before crews arrived. There were no reported injuries.

A spokesperson for the LFB said the cause of the fire has been recorded as "undetermined".