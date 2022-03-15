News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Two rescued from fire at block of flats

Andrew Brookes

Published: 11:51 AM March 15, 2022
Updated: 12:01 PM March 15, 2022
Fire crews were called to Park Road, off Portway, shortly before 5.30pm yesterday (March 14)

Fire crews were called to Park Road, off Portway, shortly before 5.30pm yesterday (March 14) - Credit: Google

Two people were rescued by firefighters from a fire at a block of flats in Stratford yesterday evening.

A flat on the first floor of the building in Park Road - off Portway, near West Ham Park - was partly damaged by the fire, which broke out just before 5.30pm on Monday, March 14.

Twenty-five crew members used four fire engines to bring the fire under control by 6.18pm.

A London Fire Brigade (LFB) spokesperson said: "Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus rescued a man and a woman via an internal staircase.

"The brigade’s 999 control officers gave fire survival guidance to occupants in a flat on the second floor on how to stay safe before firefighters arrived."

One woman left the building before crews arrived. There were no reported injuries.

A spokesperson for the LFB said the cause of the fire has been recorded as "undetermined".

London Live News
London Fire Brigade
Newham News
Stratford News
East London News

