Two vigils in Newham to be held in honour of Sabina Nessa

Published: 6:28 PM September 30, 2021

Sabina Nessa was found dead near the OneSpace community centre in Cator Park on Saturday, September 18. - Credit: Met Police

Two vigils are to be held to honour the life of Sabina Nessa who was found dead in south east London.

A candlelight event is to be held at Central Park in East Ham at 6pm and a second at Plashet Park starting at 7.15pm. Both are tomorrow (October 1).

They follow a vigil held at Wanstead Flats in March following the murder of Sarah Everard, whose killer Wayne Couzens was sentenced to life at the Old Bailey today (September 30).

Sylvie Belbouab, who has organised the Central Park vigil with the group Sisters Forum, said: "We would like to honour Sabina, pay our respects to her family and show our support and care.

"We would also like to invite women to come forward, speak about safety and open a conversation."

Cllr Moniba Khan, who is organising the vigil at Plashet Park, said it is a tragedy that women feel unsafe going out alone.

"It's just appalling. The aim is to get the community together to mourn for Sabina, stand in solidarity with her and stand up for women's rights," Cllr Khan said.

Police believe Sabina was making her way through Cator Park towards The Depot bar in Kidbrooke Village where she planned to meet a friend.

But Sabina never arrived. The 28-year-old's body was found close to a community centre in the park at about 5.30pm on September 18.

Koci Selamaj, 36, of Terminus Road, Eastbourne, was charged with murder on Monday, September 27. He appeared at Willesden Magistrates’ Court the following day.