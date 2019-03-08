Newham councillor to stand against Nigel Farage in the EU elections

Cllr Rohit Dasgupta will stand against Nigel Farage.

A Newham councillor will stand against former UKIP leader Nigel Farage in the forthcoming European Parliamentary Elections.

Nigel Farage will be standing as the candidate of the Brexit Party.

Councillor Rohit Dasgupta, 31, who covers Canning Town South ward, was named yesterday as the candidate for the South East England seat which is held by the politician who now represents the Brexit Party.

A senior lecturer at Loughborough University, Cllr Dasgupta was the Labour Party parliamentary candidate for East Hampshire in 2017.

He said: “These elections are crucial for the future of our country especially young people.

“The government continues to fail them in their pursuit of a hard Brexit that will stop youth mobility, devastate workers rights, environmental protections and employment. “My campaign will focus on these very important issues.

Cllr James Beckles is the Labour candidate for London in the European Parliamentary Election.

“I am also really pleased that I get to stand against Nigel Farage.”

A second Newham councillor has also been picked as a candidate for the elections.

Cllr James Beckles, who represents the Custom House ward, will fight for the London seat.

Cllr Beckles, who is also the council's cabinet member for crime and community safety, said: “These elections come at a pivotal time for our capital and our country during the Brexit negotiations.

“What is clear is that the government have been too preoccupied with Brexit that they are not addressing the key concerns of Newham and London residents such as housing, jobs, skills and crime.

“I'm delighted to be a Labour candidate and I will put these key issues at the heart of this campaign.”

The elections take place on May 23.