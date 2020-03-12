Witness appeal over car crash and fight that saw two men stabbed

Witnesses sought following collision and fight in Plaistow. Picture: Met Police MPS

Police are seeking witnesses following a collision and fight in Plaistow which has left two men with stab injuries.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Officers were called at approximately 6.10pm yesterday (Wednesday, March 11) to a report of a crash involving two cars on Elim Way.

You may also want to watch:

The occupants of both vehicles left the scene prior to police arrival. It has been reported that there was a fight after the collision took place.

Two men have attended an east London hospital with non-life threatening stab injuries, with both believed to have been present at the collision.

Enquiries are ongoing to establish the circumstances of this incident.

Witnesses are asked to call 101 ref 6353/11mar.