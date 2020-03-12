Search

Advanced search

Witness appeal over car crash and fight that saw two men stabbed

PUBLISHED: 15:16 12 March 2020 | UPDATED: 15:20 12 March 2020

Witnesses sought following collision and fight in Plaistow. Picture: Met Police

Witnesses sought following collision and fight in Plaistow. Picture: Met Police

MPS

Police are seeking witnesses following a collision and fight in Plaistow which has left two men with stab injuries.

Officers were called at approximately 6.10pm yesterday (Wednesday, March 11) to a report of a crash involving two cars on Elim Way.

You may also want to watch:

The occupants of both vehicles left the scene prior to police arrival. It has been reported that there was a fight after the collision took place.

Two men have attended an east London hospital with non-life threatening stab injuries, with both believed to have been present at the collision.

Enquiries are ongoing to establish the circumstances of this incident.

Witnesses are asked to call 101 ref 6353/11mar.

Most Read

Boy, 13, stabbed in Canning Town

The teenager was stabbed in Munday Road, Canning Town. Picture: Google Maps

Shanur Ahmed: Family pays tribute to ‘caring, sharing, loving’ boy

Shanur Ahmed's body was found near Gallions Reach DLR station. Picture: MPS

Appeal to trace man sought over alleged Stratford robbery

Police would like to identify this man. Picture: BTP

Canning Town boy, 17, charged with murder of teenager Shanur Ahmed

Shanur Ahmed. Picture: MPS

Plaistow man charged with stealing puppy in Orpington

Spot the puppy has been returned to his owner. Picture: Met Police

Most Read

Boy, 13, stabbed in Canning Town

The teenager was stabbed in Munday Road, Canning Town. Picture: Google Maps

Shanur Ahmed: Family pays tribute to ‘caring, sharing, loving’ boy

Shanur Ahmed's body was found near Gallions Reach DLR station. Picture: MPS

Appeal to trace man sought over alleged Stratford robbery

Police would like to identify this man. Picture: BTP

Canning Town boy, 17, charged with murder of teenager Shanur Ahmed

Shanur Ahmed. Picture: MPS

Plaistow man charged with stealing puppy in Orpington

Spot the puppy has been returned to his owner. Picture: Met Police

Latest from the Newham Recorder

Taekwondo: McNeish strikes gold at German Open

Christian McNeish tops the podium at the German Open (pic GB Taekwondo)

School Sport: Sandringham crowned badminton champions

Sandringham were crowned champions of the year 5/6 Badminton Racket Competition (Pic: Pat Hector)

West Ham fans backing Easter Egg appeal at Foodbank

Joel from Newham Foodbank and Lee from Expedient Security with just some of their donation

Lopes Tavares FC bids for Buildbase £100k renovation programme

Action from the match between Lopes Tavares and Little Oakley at the Terence McMillan Stadium (pic Tim Edwards)

Embleton pleased with O’s front three combination in Cambridge win

Jordan Maguire-Drew celebrates with teammates after scoring (pic Simon O'Connor)
Drive 24