Two cars destroyed in Manor Park workshop fire

Cash Boyle

Published: 7:58 AM July 13, 2021   
Fire in Manor Park

Two vehicles were destroyed after a fire broke out at a car workshop in Manor Park. - Credit: London Fire Brigade

Two vehicles have been destroyed after a fire broke out at a car workshop in Manor Park.

Eight fire engines and around 60 firefighters were called at 8.48pm last night - Monday July 12 - to the blaze in Fourth Avenue.

Part of the single-storey workshop at the rear of a parade of shops was damaged by fire, with two cars completely destroyed. 

Firefighters carried out a search of the premises to make sure that everybody was out of the building. Around 30 people had left a business centre before the brigade arrived.

Road closures were in place whilst crews worked to make the scene safe.

The fire was under control by 10.20pm.

Its cause is under investigation.

