Shanur Ahmed: Two more arrests after body of missing Manor Park teenager found near Gallions Reach DLR

Shanur Ahmed's body was found near Gallions Reach DLR station. Picture: MPS Archant

Two men have been arrested on suspicion of murder and robbery by detectives investigating the death of 16-year old Shanur Ahmed.

Gallions Reach DLR station was taped off for most of the day. Picture: Jon King Gallions Reach DLR station was taped off for most of the day. Picture: Jon King

The two 18 year olds were arrested this morning (March 12) and remain in custody at an east London police station.

Shanur was discovered unresponsive in an area of scrubland at the back of Gallions Reach DLR Station in Atlantis Avenue on Tuesday, March 3.

Police were called by paramedics at 8.38am after the NewVIc college student was found with head injuries. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

A post-mortem examination carried out at East Ham mortuary two days later established cause of death as a head injury.

Four other males arrested on suspicion of murder - two 16 year olds and two 17 year olds - have been bailed pending further enquiries to a date in early April. Three of the four were also arrested on suspicion of robbery following an incident in Prince Regent Lane, Plaistow, which police are linking the their investigation.

A boy in his late teens was stabbed during that incident. His injuries have been described by police as not life threatening.

A 20-year-old man was released with no further action.

A 17-year-old boy from Canning Town was charged with murder, affray and possession of an offensive weapon on Saturday, March 7. He appeared in custody at Stratford Magistrates' Court on Monday, 9 March and was remanded in custody.

Enquiries continue.

Shanur had been reported missing by his family in the early hours of Tuesday, after he did not return to his home in Manor Park.

The Met has referred itself to the Directorate of Professional Standards and Independent Office of Police Conduct because Shanur was reported as a missing person.