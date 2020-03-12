Search

Advanced search

Shanur Ahmed: Two more arrests after body of missing Manor Park teenager found near Gallions Reach DLR

PUBLISHED: 11:41 12 March 2020 | UPDATED: 11:41 12 March 2020

Shanur Ahmed's body was found near Gallions Reach DLR station. Picture: MPS

Shanur Ahmed's body was found near Gallions Reach DLR station. Picture: MPS

Archant

Two men have been arrested on suspicion of murder and robbery by detectives investigating the death of 16-year old Shanur Ahmed.

Gallions Reach DLR station was taped off for most of the day. Picture: Jon KingGallions Reach DLR station was taped off for most of the day. Picture: Jon King

The two 18 year olds were arrested this morning (March 12) and remain in custody at an east London police station.

Shanur was discovered unresponsive in an area of scrubland at the back of Gallions Reach DLR Station in Atlantis Avenue on Tuesday, March 3.

Police were called by paramedics at 8.38am after the NewVIc college student was found with head injuries. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

A post-mortem examination carried out at East Ham mortuary two days later established cause of death as a head injury.

You may also want to watch:

Four other males arrested on suspicion of murder - two 16 year olds and two 17 year olds - have been bailed pending further enquiries to a date in early April. Three of the four were also arrested on suspicion of robbery following an incident in Prince Regent Lane, Plaistow, which police are linking the their investigation.

A boy in his late teens was stabbed during that incident. His injuries have been described by police as not life threatening.

A 20-year-old man was released with no further action.

A 17-year-old boy from Canning Town was charged with murder, affray and possession of an offensive weapon on Saturday, March 7. He appeared in custody at Stratford Magistrates' Court on Monday, 9 March and was remanded in custody.

Enquiries continue.

Shanur had been reported missing by his family in the early hours of Tuesday, after he did not return to his home in Manor Park.

The Met has referred itself to the Directorate of Professional Standards and Independent Office of Police Conduct because Shanur was reported as a missing person.

Most Read

Boy, 13, stabbed in Canning Town

The teenager was stabbed in Munday Road, Canning Town. Picture: Google Maps

Shanur Ahmed: Family pays tribute to ‘caring, sharing, loving’ boy

Shanur Ahmed's body was found near Gallions Reach DLR station. Picture: MPS

Appeal to trace man sought over alleged Stratford robbery

Police would like to identify this man. Picture: BTP

Canning Town boy, 17, charged with murder of teenager Shanur Ahmed

Shanur Ahmed. Picture: MPS

Plaistow man charged with stealing puppy in Orpington

Spot the puppy has been returned to his owner. Picture: Met Police

Most Read

Boy, 13, stabbed in Canning Town

The teenager was stabbed in Munday Road, Canning Town. Picture: Google Maps

Shanur Ahmed: Family pays tribute to ‘caring, sharing, loving’ boy

Shanur Ahmed's body was found near Gallions Reach DLR station. Picture: MPS

Appeal to trace man sought over alleged Stratford robbery

Police would like to identify this man. Picture: BTP

Canning Town boy, 17, charged with murder of teenager Shanur Ahmed

Shanur Ahmed. Picture: MPS

Plaistow man charged with stealing puppy in Orpington

Spot the puppy has been returned to his owner. Picture: Met Police

Latest from the Newham Recorder

Lopes Tavares FC bids for Buildbase £100k renovation programme

Action from the match between Lopes Tavares and Little Oakley at the Terence McMillan Stadium (pic Tim Edwards)

Embleton pleased with O’s front three combination in Cambridge win

Jordan Maguire-Drew celebrates with teammates after scoring (pic Simon O'Connor)

Newham University Hospital criticised for neglect after woman’s cancer death

Newham University Hospital. Picture: Google

Shanur Ahmed: Two more arrests after body of missing Manor Park teenager found near Gallions Reach DLR

Shanur Ahmed's body was found near Gallions Reach DLR station. Picture: MPS

Neighbours invited to find out more about plans for Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park

People are invited to the London Stadium to find out more about the future of Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park. Picture: Rahil Ahmad
Drive 24