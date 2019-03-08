Revealed: How often Newham's Tube stations were forced to close last year

Tube stations across Newham suffered unplanned closures 10 times between New Year's Day 2018 and the end of July this year, new figures released by Transport for London have revealed.

A Freedom of Information (FoI) request to TfL found that tht there were five stations in the borough which saw unscheduled closures within the 19-month period.

Of Newham's Tube stations, East Ham saw the most unplanned closures with three.

The first, lasting 17 minutes, was between 12.43pm and 1pm on February 2 last year.

On August 11, 2018, it was shut for 27 minutes between 9.59am and 10.26am and on October 10 last year it was shut between 1.25pm and 1.39pm - a total of 14 minutes.

Stratford had two closures, both in the mornings - one between 6.17am and 6.42am on January 9, 2018 and another between 8.08am and 8.24am on September 10 last year.

Upton Park had just one unscheduled closure, lasting 14 minutes between 9.10pm and 9.24pm on August 19, 2018.

West Ham was closed twice in quick succession on June 13 last year - initially between 5.34pm and 5.59pm, then again between 6.15pm and 6.35pm.

The borough's only unscheduled closure in the first half of 2019 was at Canning Town, which was shut between 5.10am and 5.52am on June 26.

The station was also closed for 39 minutes between 12.16pm and 12.55pm on May 4 last year.

In total, Newham's stations were closed for three hours and 59 minutes, with each closure lasting an average of just under 24 minutes.

This is less than the single closure which took place in nearby Havering during that time.

The sixth longest in London, it happened when "unsafe masonry" began falling from the ceiling of Upminster Bridge station on March 14, 2018.

The falling tiles led to the station being closed from 5.30pm to 5.25am.

Across the capital, the longest closure recorded was at Hampstead station in Camden, which on May 7, 2018 was closed from 5.30am to 9.20pm.

The figures only record Tube stations and do not take into account those served only by Overground or DLR services.