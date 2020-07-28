Tributes to former Newham councillor Jo Corbett who died after cancer battle

Former councillor Jo Corbett died after a battle with cancer.

Tributes have been paid to a long-serving former councillor who died after a battle with cancer.

Jo Corbett, who stood down ahead of the 2018 election, passed away on Saturday, July 25.

The Labour politician initially served Manor Park ward from 1994 to 1998, then - after a four year gap - rejoined the council, serving Little Ilford from 2002 to 2010,

In 2010, she was elected in Boleyn ward before returning to Manor Park to contest her final election in 2014.

Jo spent two years as cabinet member for equalities and also held key roles such as chair of the crime and disorder scrutiny and mayoral adviser for culture.

She also served on policy forums connected to adults and health, children and young people, housing, and public realm.

Mayor of Newham Rokhsana Fiaz offered sympathy and condolences to Jo’s family, including husband Ian and children Sarah and Sam, on behalf of the council.

She said: “During her time on Newham Council, Jo was a hard-working and dedicated councillor who with great passion championed the needs of those who elected her.

“She was respected by fellow councillors who will be rightly saddened by the news of her death, as well as members of our staff who worked with her over many years.”

Councillor John Gray, the statutory deputy mayor, added: “Jo was a great public servant and social justice advocate who dedicated her time on the council to making Newham a better place for everyone.

“She was proud of her Jewish heritage and worked with passion on making Newham a diverse and tolerant borough that welcomes people from all faiths and backgrounds.”

The Newham Council flags at the borough’s two town halls in East Ham and Stratford have been lowered in tribute to Jo.

There will also be a period of reflection in her memory at the next full council meeting, a date for which has not yet been set.