Tributes to Newham cop who died after positive Covid-19 test

Published: 11:32 AM January 22, 2021

Tributes have been paid to a “hard-working” police officer and devoted father who died after testing positive for Covid-19.

Pc Michael Warren, who was attached to the Met’s territorial support group and covered Newham and Waltham Forest, died on Tuesday, January 19.

The 37-year-old joined the Met in February 2005 and performed a number of different policing roles.

Due to being classed as vulnerable during the pandemic, Pc Warren had been shielding at home, however, his ambition to support his team and frontline colleagues was not deterred. He would log on remotely every day to offer assistance to his team.

Met taskforce Ch Supt Karen Findlay said: “Mike was a lovely, genuine and hard-working police officer.

“To lose his life at the young age of 37 is truly heart-breaking and my deepest thoughts and sympathies are with all who knew him, particularly his parents Pauline and Alan, his partner Vicky and their lovely children.

“Mike was a devoted father and a good police officer. He was a friend to many of his colleagues. He had a dry sense of humour and was often the heart and soul of a team. Outside of work, he was a passionate Spurs fan and dedicated his spare time to one of his life’s other passions, motorbikes.”

Ch Supt Karen Findlay described Mike’s passion for policing and serving the communities of London as “unwavering”.

“He regularly went above and beyond to support his colleagues virtually, doing anything he could to add value – our policing family has lost a kind, genuine and enthusiastic police officer,” she said.

“He was very much motivated to return to frontline duties, and he regularly spoke about how he looked forwarded to putting his uniform back on and going out on patrol with his colleagues.

“His death is a bitterly stark and upsetting reminder of the human impact of this virus. I know we will all miss him dearly,” she added.

Pc Warren is survived by his parents Pauline and Alan, his partner Vicky and his eight-year-old daughter Eden and son Joseph aged five.