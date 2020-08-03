Search

Advanced search

Canning Town man aiming to raise £90k for potentially life-saving treatment loses cancer battle

PUBLISHED: 07:00 04 August 2020

Jake Morgan, pictured with his partner Britany Elliott, died on Sunday after a battle with cancer. Picture: Jake Morgan

Jake Morgan, pictured with his partner Britany Elliott, died on Sunday after a battle with cancer. Picture: Jake Morgan

Jake Morgan

A Canning Town man who was aiming to raise £90,000 for potentially life-saving treatment has lost his battle with a rare form of cancer.

Three years ago, Jake Morgan was diagnosed with osteosarcoma in his right knee - and despite an intense course of chemotherapy, he was told last year that his cancer had returned.

Since then, the 24-year-old received four different treatments, all without success, and was advised that he had just three months to live.

His only hope was to travel to Germany for a course of immunotherapy - which aims to boost the immune system to help it fight the cancer - and was planning to begin the treatment later this month.

But Jake’s condition deteriorated and he died on Sunday, August 2.

His brother Billy paid tribute to him, saying: “He was everything you could ask for in a little brother. He was all about family.

“There was four of us and we were all very close. He loved his nieces and nephews and they adored him.

“People would always say what a lovely person he was, polite and respectable.”

You may also want to watch:

Billy also said that Jake’s partner Britany Elliott had been a “rock” throughout, adding: “She has been supporting him through it all.”

The former Cumberland School pupil’s cancer battle saw him have a bone removed from his right leg and replaced by metal, meaning he had to learn how to walk again.

He had originally believed that he had fluid on his knee, only to later be given the more devastating diagnosis of osteosarcoma.

He was given the all-clear in February 2018, but a year later found out his cancer had returned.

Billy said: “It really hit home in the last few months of his life, it really took hold.

“We were optimistic of getting him out to Germany, and that gave him a lease of life.”

Billy revealed how after the fundraising page was set up last month, Jake would send texts every morning and evening with messages such as ‘I can’t believe we’ve raised £10,000’.

Well-wishers had donated more than £60,000 - two thirds of Jake’s target - which would have been enough to book the first round of treatment.

Jake spoke to the Recorder about the appeal just days before his death, saying: “I’m overwhelmed by the support, words cannot explain how grateful I am. I can’t thank people enough for their donations.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Newham Recorder. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Canning Town man battling rare cancer aiming to raise £90,000 for potentially life-saving treatment

Jake Morgan, pictured with his fiance Britany, is aiming to raise £90,000 for potentially life-saving cancer treatment. Picture: Jake Morgan

Canning Town man aiming to raise £90k for potentially life-saving treatment loses cancer battle

Jake Morgan, pictured with his partner Britany Elliott, died on Sunday after a battle with cancer. Picture: Jake Morgan

Police release images of three men sought in connection with fatal shooting

Police wish to speak with these three men following a fatal shooting in Roydon. Picture: Essex Police

Custom House murder accused ‘asked WhatsApp group how to get rid of a woman’, court hears

The bodies of Henriett Szucs and Mary Jane Mustafa were found in a freezer in Custom House. Pictures: Ellie Hoskins and Ayse Hussein.

Eid al-Adha events held in Newham parks to avoid overcrowding of mosques hailed a success

A prayer event in Brampton Park in East Ham to mark the Muslim celebration of Eid al-Adha. Picture: Andrew Baker

Most Read

Canning Town man battling rare cancer aiming to raise £90,000 for potentially life-saving treatment

Jake Morgan, pictured with his fiance Britany, is aiming to raise £90,000 for potentially life-saving cancer treatment. Picture: Jake Morgan

Canning Town man aiming to raise £90k for potentially life-saving treatment loses cancer battle

Jake Morgan, pictured with his partner Britany Elliott, died on Sunday after a battle with cancer. Picture: Jake Morgan

Police release images of three men sought in connection with fatal shooting

Police wish to speak with these three men following a fatal shooting in Roydon. Picture: Essex Police

Custom House murder accused ‘asked WhatsApp group how to get rid of a woman’, court hears

The bodies of Henriett Szucs and Mary Jane Mustafa were found in a freezer in Custom House. Pictures: Ellie Hoskins and Ayse Hussein.

Eid al-Adha events held in Newham parks to avoid overcrowding of mosques hailed a success

A prayer event in Brampton Park in East Ham to mark the Muslim celebration of Eid al-Adha. Picture: Andrew Baker

Latest from the Newham Recorder

Canning Town man aiming to raise £90k for potentially life-saving treatment loses cancer battle

Jake Morgan, pictured with his partner Britany Elliott, died on Sunday after a battle with cancer. Picture: Jake Morgan

Harmer haul gives Essex hope against Kent

Simon Harmer celebrates a wicket with Nick Browne (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Quiz: Test your sporting knowledge, August 3

Ashleigh Barty

‘Money Matters’ advice for clubs and leagues

Clubs can get financial tips and advice from a series of free podcasts

Eid al-Adha events held in Newham parks to avoid overcrowding of mosques hailed a success

A prayer event in Brampton Park in East Ham to mark the Muslim celebration of Eid al-Adha. Picture: Andrew Baker