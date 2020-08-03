Canning Town man aiming to raise £90k for potentially life-saving treatment loses cancer battle

Jake Morgan, pictured with his partner Britany Elliott, died on Sunday after a battle with cancer. Picture: Jake Morgan Jake Morgan

A Canning Town man who was aiming to raise £90,000 for potentially life-saving treatment has lost his battle with a rare form of cancer.

Three years ago, Jake Morgan was diagnosed with osteosarcoma in his right knee - and despite an intense course of chemotherapy, he was told last year that his cancer had returned.

Since then, the 24-year-old received four different treatments, all without success, and was advised that he had just three months to live.

His only hope was to travel to Germany for a course of immunotherapy - which aims to boost the immune system to help it fight the cancer - and was planning to begin the treatment later this month.

But Jake’s condition deteriorated and he died on Sunday, August 2.

His brother Billy paid tribute to him, saying: “He was everything you could ask for in a little brother. He was all about family.

“There was four of us and we were all very close. He loved his nieces and nephews and they adored him.

“People would always say what a lovely person he was, polite and respectable.”

Billy also said that Jake’s partner Britany Elliott had been a “rock” throughout, adding: “She has been supporting him through it all.”

The former Cumberland School pupil’s cancer battle saw him have a bone removed from his right leg and replaced by metal, meaning he had to learn how to walk again.

He had originally believed that he had fluid on his knee, only to later be given the more devastating diagnosis of osteosarcoma.

He was given the all-clear in February 2018, but a year later found out his cancer had returned.

Billy said: “It really hit home in the last few months of his life, it really took hold.

“We were optimistic of getting him out to Germany, and that gave him a lease of life.”

Billy revealed how after the fundraising page was set up last month, Jake would send texts every morning and evening with messages such as ‘I can’t believe we’ve raised £10,000’.

Well-wishers had donated more than £60,000 - two thirds of Jake’s target - which would have been enough to book the first round of treatment.

Jake spoke to the Recorder about the appeal just days before his death, saying: “I’m overwhelmed by the support, words cannot explain how grateful I am. I can’t thank people enough for their donations.”