Volunteers plant 9,000 trees in Beckton

PUBLISHED: 10:00 05 December 2019

Volunteers helped plant trees at Beckton District Park South on Saturday, November 30. Picture: LBN

Volunteers helped plant trees at Beckton District Park South on Saturday, November 30. Picture: LBN

Archant

Volunteers helped plant 9,000 trees in a push on keeping the capital's status as the world's first national park city.

A total of 9,000 trees are to be planted across Newham in a capital wide push to increase tree cover by 10 per cent by 2050. Picture: LBNA total of 9,000 trees are to be planted across Newham in a capital wide push to increase tree cover by 10 per cent by 2050. Picture: LBN

The event at Beckton District Park South marked National Tree Week and was staged by Newham Council, City Hall and charity Trees for Cities on Saturday, November 30.

The project will help increase London's tree cover by 10 per cent by 2050 with Newham giving £20,000 and a further £40,500 coming from the mayor of London for the Beckton project.

Jamie Blake, Newham's corporate director of environment, said: "This is a fantastic initiative. It is not just decorative, as trees play a vital role in the battle to tackle the climate emergency."

Tree planting events are to take place across the capital. Picture: LBNTree planting events are to take place across the capital. Picture: LBN

London deputy mayor for the environment, Shirley Rodrigues, said: "It's fantastic to see so many people coming together to plant thousands of trees - part of the 100,000 that will be planted this winter with City Hall support."

David Elliott, Trees for Cities chief executive, said: "We hope this planting event and our campaign #GenerationTree will bring communities together to improve their environment."

